9/26/19 Blotter

September 19 – Police received a call of a highly intoxicated person in the lobby of Building F. The person was knocking and cursing at staff personnel. Individual was transported to the university police station. Parents were notified and picked up the student. Ryan Dixon, 18, was cited with an alcohol violation.

September 19 – Police conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation resulting in a possible DUI on Harmony Road. Charges are pending upon lab test results.

September 19 – Police received a call from CA in Building A about an odor of marijuana enacting from a dorm room. Officer on scene spoke with residents and did not locate odor. No drug activity was present.

September 19 – Bulter County 911 called and patched a caller to university police of an individual that was hit by a motor vehicle while riding their bicycle on Stadium Drive. Driver of motor vehicle left scene without rendering aid or giving their information. EMS on scene transported person to Grove City Medical Center. University police located vehicle and the operator. Kasper Tuomala, 22, was cited with a hit and run and fail to render aid. Case is still under investigation.

September 19 – Police received alarm activation near Smith Student Center. The cause was an individual that accidentally tripped and pushed the alarm box.

September 19 – Police received a call of a possible drug violation in Building D. Responding officer checked area, and no drug activity was present.

September 19 – Police were dispatched for an individual that needed medical attention on Kiester Road. Person was highly intoxicated and may have ingested an illegal substance. EMS arrived on scene and transported person to Grove City Medical Center. University police at the request of EMT personnel rode in back of ambulance to hospital. Case is still under investigation. Joshua Ridenour, 18, was cited with an alcohol violation.

September 19 – Police responded for a fire alarm activation in ROCK apartments. Alarm was set off by burnt hamburger.

September 19 – Police while on patrol observed an individual that was having difficulty walking on Kiester Road. Person was intoxicated and transported by university police to the Heath Center for treatment. Joshua Tombari, 20, was charged with an alcohol violation.

September 20 – Borough police were on scene of traffic stop in McKay Commuter lot. University police went to location, and no action was taken by university police.

September 20 – Health Center called and said person from Building D left before doing a final check. Person was located later and was fine.

September 20 – Person from campus wanted to make police aware of possible email scam. Person sent screen shots of emails.

September 20 – Police received a call for a traffic accident on Campus Drive. Police responded and took a report.

September 20 – Police received a fire alarm. The building was evacuated due to the belt of a dryer in Rhoads Hall.

September 20 – Police were called for a visitor who did not sign in at Building E. Police also were made aware of a student using profanity at the staff. Elige Rash, 19, was cited with disorderly conduct.

September 20 – Police received a smoke detector activation in Building F. Steam from shower was the cause.

September 21 – Police received a call for a person who hit a car and left the scene without reporting it in Union Commuter lot. Person was located and will be cited for leaving the scene of an accident without reporting it.

September 21 – Police were stopped for a person feeling ill in Mihalik-Thompson field. Person refused medical transport. Vitals were taken at the scene and appeared normal.

September 21 – Borough police asked us for assistance on looking for an intoxicated person on Main Street. Person resided at North hall. Police checked dorm, and the person was not home. Person was found and is safe.

September 21 – Police observed throwing up outside with 3 other people on Morrow Way. All 4 people were cited with alcohol violations. One person was taken to the hospital.

September 22 – Police observed a person carrying alcoholic beverages on Kiester Road. Person was stopped and ID’d. Person was taken to Health Center, and EMS was dispatched because of their high BAC. Person was released to a friend.

September 22 – Police received a call for a person in the water fountain of the Smith Student Center. Police spoke with person, and they were transported to the Health Center.

September 22 – Police received a fire alarm in Rhoads Hall. The building was evacuated due to the belt on a washing machine.

September 22 – Police were called by the Community Adviser (CA) of Rhoads Hall for a drug violation. George Gross, 18, was cited.

September 23 – Police responded to smoke alarm inside room at ROCK apartment 8. The cause was burnt food.

September 24 – Police received a call for a fight in Building F. Police spoke with a witness. The case is still under investigation.

September 24 – Police received a call of an assault that occurred on Sept. 24 at 12:30 a.m. It had taken place at an unknown location off campus. Person does not wish to file a police report at this time.

September 24 – Police received a call of an individual that was slumped over the steering wheel parked in the Boozel Staff lot. Person had just finished class and was catching up on sleep. Police took no further action.

September 24 – Police received a call of a high pitched alarm that appeared to be coming from the fire control panel at the Art Metals Building. Safety was notified and responded. Alarm battery was low. Battery was replaced.

September 24 – Police received a fire alarm activation in ROCK apartments. Alarm was set off by burnt food.

September 24 – Police received a call of an individual on a skate board that may need medical attention near Upper Stadium Parking lot. Responding officers checked campus and surrounding areas and were not able to locate person.

September 25 – Borough police department (PD) requested assistance with a hit and run that had just occurred. The driver had fled the scene. Officers were able to locate individual. They were taken into custody by Borough PD. No further action was taken by university police.