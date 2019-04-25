4/25/19 Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

April 18 – A person went to the university police station regarding a Twitter post being made in attempts to locate the person’s sister. University police gave the person the contact information for the police department in the person’s jurisdiction to file a police report.

April 18 – Police were dispatched to Bailey Library for a theft of a flash drive and car keys. The items were in other locations of the library. No further police action taken.

April 18 – A person from Building D went to the police station and filed a complaint regarding their electronics being hacked. The case is under investigation.

April 18 – Police were dispatched to Rock Apartments for a fire alarm activation which caused an evacuation of the building. The alarm was set off by burnt mac and cheese, and the alarm system was reset.

April 18 – An investigation regarding a theft at Aebersold Recreation Center on April 14 resulting in two people being charged. Jarome Kelly, 32, and Osei Kilkenny, 18, were cited with theft and unlawful taking.

April 19 – A person called police and stated that a person was screaming on the phone in the quad. The officer made contact and all was OK. The officer advised the person to keep their voice down.

April 19 – Police were dispatched to West Cooper Street to assist Borough Police on a traffic stop. The person was in custody upon officer arrivel. Borough police were at the university police station to use the Datamaster for a possible driving under the influence charge.

April 20 – Borough police were at university police station to use Datamaster for a possible driving under the influence charge.

April 20 – Borough police requested assistance at North Main Street on a traffic stop with a possible driving under the influence charge. University police stayed on location until Pry’s Towing arrived to tow vehicle.

April 20 – Borough police requested assistance with a loud noise complaint and possible drug activity at Fairview Apartments. Three people were taken into custody. Borough police are handling the investigation.

April 20 – Borough police requested backup for a traffic stop at Cornish Drive. The driver was a wanted person who fled from Mercer Pennsylvania State Police the night prior. University police stood by until Mercer PSP arrived and took the person into their custody.

April 20 – A person went to the police station to file a report that his email was possibly hacked. The email appeared to be a “spoof.” The person was advised to contact the IT department and to change their password. The case is under investigation.

April 20 – Police were dispatched to North Hall for a fire alarm activation. The alarm came in multiple times. Upon officer’s arrival, it was discovered that a hot water line was releasing heavy amounts of steam. Maintenance was notified and responded to campus.

April 21 – Police were dispatched to Smith Staff Parking for a person who was having a seizure. The person was transported by university police to the Student Health Center for medical treatment.

April 21 – Police were dispatched for a traffic accident in Lower Stadium C Parking Lot. Upon arrival, officers met with a Pry’s Tower operator who stated that while attempting to tow a vehicle, he struck another vehicle. Contact was made and both parties exchanged information.

April 22 – Police were dispatched to Health Center for a person who stated they were assaulted on April 13, 2019. The victim does not want to file a police report at this time.

April 22 – Police were dispatched for a dog being left in an unattended vehicle with the windows slightly opened in Union Commuter Lot. The officer made contact and the owners came and took the dog out of the vehicle. The officer advised both parties.

April 22 – Police were dispatched to Storm Harbor Road for a possible rabid raccoon. Maintenance was contacted and disposed of raccoon.

April 22 – Police received a call for a person in Smith Student Center who had passed out but was not awake and coughing and having difficulty breathing. An ambulance was dispatched and the person was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

April 22 – A community assistant from Building F called and reported that a person went into the building with a guest and refused to sign in the person. Officers made contact and the person was stating derogatory and obscene language at the community assistants. Mohammad Chaudhri, 18, was cited with disorderly conduct.

April 22 – An investigation from April 15 regarding a male actor going through someone’s wallet in Bailey Library was resolved. Samuel Whalen, 22, was cited with theft and unlawful taking.

April 23 – Police received an intruder alarm at the Ski Lodge. The alarm was set off by facility personnel working in the building. The officer disabled the alarm system and advised personnel to call SRUPD to reactivate alarm system after work was completed.

April 23 – Police were dispatched for a Blue Heron that was found deceased in the lot near Buildings and Grounds Road. It appeared that the bird was struck by power lines in the area.

April 23 – A person at Eisenberg Classroom Building called and stated that they received a call from Pennsylvania Police Headquarters stating that they owe money. Police called Pennsylvania State Police and FBI and both agencies stated the call was a scam and advised the caller to call police if they received further messages.

April 23 – Health Center nurse called university police and requested an ambulance for a person who needed to be transported to the hospital. An ambulance was dispatched and transported the person to Grove City Medical Center.

April 23 – Police were dispatched to Union Commuter Lot for a motor vehicle accident. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were drivable. Both parties exchanged information.

April 24 – Borough police were at university police station to use the Datamaster for a possible driving under the influence charge.

April 24 – Pennsylvania State Police were at university police station to use Datamaster for a possible driving under the influence charge.

April 24 – A person called and stated that a person swiped her vehicle while backing out of a parking spot. Both parties exchanged information.

April 24 – Police were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident at Rock Pride Drive. Minor injuries were reported. Both vehicles were drivable. Both parties exchanged information.

April 24 – Police were dispatched for an intruder alarm at Ski Lodge. Upon officer’s arrival, no one was in the area. Police checked the inside of the building and found no signs of entry. The alarm appeared to be a malfunction. Safety was notified.

April 24 – Police were requested to have additional patrols in the area surrounding Rock Pride Drive. The caller stated that a friend of theirs had ended a relationship with another person. The caller was concerned that the person was showing signs of emotional stress and believed that person may show up looking for their friend.

April 24 – A nurse from the Health Center requested an ambulance to be dispatched. The nurse did not provide a condition of the individual. The call was made and Slippery Rock EMS was dispatched to the location.