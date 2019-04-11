4/11/19 Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

April 4 – Police were dispatched to Smith Student Center for a person having a seizure. EMS was also dispatched. Upon arrival, the person was conscious and alert and refused medical treatment.

April 4 – Police received a call from a community assistant in Building A who said an odor of marijuana was coming from a dorm room. Officers contacted the persons and contraband was discovered. Khalil Huddleston, 23, was cited with a drug violation.

April 5 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a highly intoxicated person at Stone Crest Apartments who was knocking on doors and threatening residents. Officers located the person who was taken into custody. University police took no further action.

April 5 – Police received a smoke detector alarm from Building D. Steam from the shower caused the alarm, and the panel was reset.

April 6 – Police received a call from a desk assistant in Building F about an alarm. Officers discovered there was a bad sensor in the elevator. Maintenance was notified.

April 6 – A traffic stop on North Road resulted in a citation for suspension of driver’s license, stop sign violation and possession of alcoholic beverages. Tatyana Kraft, 19, was cited with an alcohol violation.

April 6 – Police received a call for an alcohol violation in Rhoads Hall. Jason Offley, 19, was cited for an alcohol violation.

April 8 – Police were dispatched to Eisenberg Classroom Building for a person who had passed out during class. Upon arrival, the person was conscious and alert and refused medical treatment. A friend arrived and drove the person to the Health Center. Police took no further action.

April 8 – Police responded for a fire alarm activation at Rock Apartments. The alarm was set off by burnt pierogies. The alarm system was reset.

April 8 – Police were dispatched for a fire alarm activation at Harmony House. The alarm was set off by burnt food. The alarm system was reset. Police were dispatched for a second alarm activation also due to burnt food.

April 8 – A nurse from the Health Center requested an ambulance for a person who was in need of medical attention. Slippery Rock Ambulance arrived and transported the person to Butler Memorial Hospital.

April 9 – A nurse from the Health Center requested an ambulance for a person who was in need of medical attention. Slippery Rock Ambulance arrived and transported the person to Butler Memorial Hospital.

April 9 – Police were dispatched for persons walking with their dogs on Zimmerman Field. The officer informed parties and all parties left the area. Police took no further action.

April 9 – Police were dispatched to Building B for a person placing an air horn out of the window and disturbing and scaring pedestrians. The officer located the person and advised them to stop setting off the airhorn. Police took no further action.

April 9 – Police received a call of a strong odor of marijuana from a dorm room in Building B. Upon officer arrival, no odor was detected. The officer contacted the person and no contraband was discovered. The incident was unfounded.

April 9 – A case involving a hit-and-run on March 27 was resolved. Shane Killian, 33, was cited with a vehicle violation.

April 10 – Police were dispatched to Smith Student Center for a panic alarm activation. The alarm was malfunctioning and safety was notified. The system was reset.

April 10 – Police received a call for an injured groundhog on Kiester Road. Maintenance was notified. Police took no further action.

April 10 – Police received a call for a person in Building F who may have needed medical attention. The responding officer contacted the person and transported them to the Health Center. Police took no further action.

April 10 – Police were dispatched to Watson Hall for a person who was throwing up. Upon officer’s arrival, contact was made and EMS was dispatched. The person was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

April 11 – Borough police was at the university police station to use the Datamaster with a person suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.