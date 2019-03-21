SGA to host open forums, install charging stations across campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SGA) senate made the next step toward a senate restructure by proposing three motions to change the SGA constitution.

All three motions were tabled Monday night, allowing the senate to hold open forums with students before voting on any constitution changes at a future meeting. The open forums will be March 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Smith Student Center (SSC) room 321 and March 28 at 12:30 p.m. in Vincent Science Center room 102.

According to Dallas Kline, SGA president, student input is necessary since the constitution is a “moving document.”

“All students are a part of student government,” Kline said. “We wouldn’t want to change the constitution without the students’ opinions or input so that way we can bring back those motions, untable them, maybe change them a little bit.”

Since the previous formal meeting, the restructuring ad-hoc committee modified the original plan for restructure. The plan proposed Monday night included two commuter and two resident senators, adding one more senator for each position. The updated plan also creates four graduate senator positions and four senators for each of the four academic colleges. This plan would create a senate of 43 voting senators.

The soonest the new senate structure would take effect is the 2020-21 academic year.

The senate approved their own capital request of $43,560.10 for charging stations on campus. SGA will

purchase six charging lockers and two charging tables. The lockers feature 10 slots for students to lock their phone, tablet or laptop to charge, and the each table will have nine wires and two wireless charging pads.

The lockers and tables will have four lightning, two micro-USB and two USB-C ports, and the lockers will have outlets for students to plug in their own chargers for their laptops and other devices.

The charging stations will be located in the Smith Student Center on the first floor and second floor in Rocky’s and The Suite. in Bailey Library, two charging lockers will be located on the first and second floors, and two tables will be located on the first and third floors.

According to Logan Tupper, vice president of finance, SGA decided to look into funding charging stations after its student life survey indicated that 89 percent of respondents would utilize charging stations.

“That’s something I came into my term already wanting to do,” Tupper said. “Just having the students’ validation that they do want that gave us a jumpstart as to getting this on the campus.”

Tupper added that the charging stations will be shipped about seven to 10 days after purchase. He anticipates that the charging stations will be active by finals week.

In other business, the senate approved a total of $22,708.37 in new initiative requests for:

National Honor Society for Dance Arts for bus and facility rental ($700)

UNICEF for advertisement and supplies ($200)

Tri Beta for tree planting on Main Street ($776)

Rock Powerlifting Club for registration fees, transportation and hotel ($1,557)

Club Inline Hockey for tournament, practice and Airbnb fees ($6,233)

Phi Alpha Theta for bus rental ($6,500) and speaker fees ($1,000)

Alpha Phi Alpha for speaker fees, decorations, supplies and food for Alpha Week ($1,439.18)

KINGS for artist fees ($600)

SOL for supplies, advertisements, artist fees, food and decoration ($1,755)

Swim and Dive Club for registration fees, travel and hotel ($1,948.19)

SGA also approved a capital request of $2,730 from Rock Powerlifting Club for new equipment.

SGA’s next formal meeting is April 1 at 7 p.m. in the SSC Theater.