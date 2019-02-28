2/28/19 Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

February 21 – Police received an intruder alarm at the Counseling Center. An officer checked the area and the alarm appeared to be malfunctioning. The alarm panel was reset and Health and Safety was notified.

February 21 – University police were dispatched for a traffic accident in the West Lake Commuter Lot. There were no injuries, and the operators exchanged information. No further action was taken by university police.

February 21 – A person went to the police station stating that their vehicle was damaged while parked in Smith Commuter Parking. An investigation officer reviewed the security camera system and the vehicle had damage prior to parking in the lot. No further action was taken by police.

February 22 – Police received a Metis activation from Vincent Science Center. The alarm was accidentally tripped and then reset.

February 22 – Police received an intruder alarm from the Ski Lodge. The alarm was accidentally tripped and then reset.

February 22 – Police received notification of drug activity coming from a room in Rhoads Hall. Police spoke with the person and found no items.

February 22 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Building E. The alarm was accidentally tripped and then reset.

February 23 – Borough Police requested assistance from university police for a burglary alarm at Coney Island. The building was checked and a key holder responded to reset the alarm.

February 23 – A traffic stop at Stadium Drive resulted in Richard Giovanetti, 22, being cited for driving under the influence and Demonte Cannady, 24, being cited for a drug violation.

February 24 – The Health Center called and said someone fell in the stairwell of Smith Student Center. The person was taken to the Health Center to be checked.

February 24 – An officer on patrol observed a person carrying a sign on Service Drive. Stone Hartline, 19, Makyah McGee, 20, and Mark McKenna, 20, were cited with alcohol violations.

February 24 – Police received a call for a person passed out in the Smith Student Center. An ambulance was dispatched and took the person to the hospital.

February 24 – A juvenile, 17, was cited with a drug violation.

February 24 – Joshua Tombari, 20, was cited with driving under the influence.

February 25 – James Mcnamara, 21, was cited with driving under the influence.

February 25 – Police were dispatched to Alumni Commuter Lot for a traffic accident. Individuals exchanged information. No further action was taken by police.

February 25 – Police received a call of a person who was passed out in Smith Student Center. Upon arrival, the person was conscious and alert. EMS arrived and the person refused treatment and said that she would get a friend to take her home.

February 25 – Police were dispatched for an alarm at the ATM in Weisenfluh Dining Hall. An officer checked the area and everything was OK. The alarm appeared to be malfunctioning.

February 26 – Police were dispatched for a person who was passed out in Smith Student Center. An ambulance was dispatched and the person refused treatment. An officer transported the person to the Health Center. No further action was taken by police.

February 26 – Police escorted a person from Morrow Field House to the university police station to be interviewed by an outside police agency.

February 26 – Police were dispatched for an intruder alarm activation at the Ski Lodge. The building was in use and the person was not given the code for the alarm panel. The officer reset the alarm panel.

February 26 – Police were dispatched to the Ski Lodge for an intruder alarm activation. The alarm was set off by the building director. The officer reset the alarm panel.

February 26 – Police received a call for an ATM alarm activation in Weisenfluh Dining Hall. The officer checked the area and all was secure. The alarm appeared to be an ongoing malfunction problem with the security system. Dispatch advised the security company.

February 26 – 911 called SRUPD and advised that an ambulance was being dispatched for a person who was passing out in the Physical Therapy Lot. EMS was on location and transported the person to Grove City Medical Center for medical treatment.

February 26 – Officers observed a person smoking in Rhoads Hall Staff Lot within 25 feet of the building. Officers spoke to the person and they were advised. No further action was taken by university police.

February 27 – Police were dispatched to Building D for an odor of marijuana. Upon officer arrival, no odor was detected.

February 27 – While on patrol, an officer observed two people around Gail Rose Lodge. The officer made contact and advised that the building was closed.

February 27 – A nurse from the Health Center called to request an ambulance for an individual who was passing out. An ambulance was dispatched to the Health Center.