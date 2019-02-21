2/21/19 Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

February 14 – Police received a Metis alarm activation from Patterson Hall on the second floor elevator area. A housekeeper advised that a student accidentally hit the alarm button. The alarm was reset.

February 14 – A person went to the police station to file a theft report, stating that his jacket, sweatpants, and wallet were taken from a locker in the Aebersold Recreation Building. The case is under investigation.

February 14 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a domestic dispute at Madison Grove. The suspect was seen walking on Grove City Road and taken into custody by university police. No further action was taken by university police.

February 15 – Health Center requested an ambulance for a highly-intoxicated female. Police dispatched an ambulance to the Health Center.

February 15 – Police received an intruder alarm activation at the Bookstore. The alarm was set off by a bookstore employee entering the building. The alarm was reset.

February 15 – Police received a Metis alarm activation at Morrow Field House. The student accidentally hit the alarm button. The alarm was reset.

February 15 – Police received a call of a suspicious individual at Bailey Library. Officers checked the area and the person was gone on arrival.

February 15 – Police received a Metis alarm activation from Swope Music Building. A student accidentally hit the alarm button. The alarm was reset.

February 15 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at Rock Apartments. The alarm was set off by burnt food. Officers reset the alarm system.

February 15 – Police received a fire alarm from Rhoads Hall. Upon arrival, officers observed that the building was evacuated. Burnt food was the cause of the alarm. The alarm was reset.

February 15 – Police conducted a traffic stop on Kiester Road. Seth Sturgeon, 18, was cited with an alcohol violation.

February 15 – Pennsylvania State Police were at the university police station with a possible driving under the influence using the data master unit.

February 15 – Slippery Rock Borough Police were at the university police station with a possible driving under the influence using the data master unit.

February 16 – Police conducted a traffic stop on North Road for a vehicle violation. Alexander Caprara, 19, and Austin Omatick, 20, were cited with alcohol violations.

February 17 – Police conducted a traffic stop at Union Commuter Lot for a vehicle violation resulting in possible driving under the influence and criminal charges being filed. Aiden Eval, 19, was cited with driving under the influence, and Camoron Adams, 19, Sandra Crutchman, 18, Erin Merryman, 19 and Garrett Wertz, 18, were cited with alcohol violations.

February 17 – Police received a panic alarm from Building F. Upon officer arrival, no one was in the area. The reason for the alarm is unknown.

February 18 – Police received a fire alarm from Building B. Health and Safety was notified. The alarm was set off by burnt food. The alarm system was reset.

February 18 – Police received a call from the Health Center to report that a person was assaulted on Feb. 15. The victim wished to remain anonymous at this time.

February 18 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Rock Apartments. Upon officer arrival, the building was evacuated. Maintenance was notified and responded. The reason for the alarm is unknown, and the alarm system was reset.

February 18 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested backup for a person who struck a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle on Kiester Road and was in pursuit on Route 8. University Police was notified that state police had the vehicle boxed in and did not need assistance. No further action was taken by University Police.

February 19 – Police received an intruder alarm at the Ski Lodge. An officer checked the area and found all doors to be secure with no one nearby. The alarm appeared to be malfunctioning. The alarm panel was reset.

February 19 – Police received a from Securitas of an ATM alarm in University Union. An officer checked the area. The alarm appeared to be malfunctioning. The alarm panel was reset.

February 19 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a possible burglary in progress on East Cooper Street. The caller stated the front door was unlocked. Officers checked the home and discovered the person of the home in the shower and all was OK. No further action was taken.

February 19 – Police received a call of a tweet that was perceived as threatening from Rhoads Hall. It is unknown who posted the tweet or where the message came from. The incident is under investigation.

February 20 – Police assisted with traffic control on Kiester Road. A semi-truck was stuck due to poor road conditions. The township notified for additional treatment on the roadway.

February 20 – Police received a panic alarm at the counseling center in Rhoads Hall. An officer checked the area. The alarm appeared to be malfunctioning. The alarm panel was reset.

February 20 – Police received a call of water leaking into a student’s room in Building E. Maintenance was notified and responded. The leak appeared to be coming from the roof of the building.