1/24/19 Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

January 18 – Police responded to a person who fell in Aebersold Circle. An ambulance was dispatched and transported the person to the hospital.

January 20 – Police responded to a panic alarm at the Counseling Center. Police checked the area and no one was inside. A message was left for someone to look at the alarm.

January 21 – Police responded to assist the fire department for a structure fire on Franklin Street to divert traffic from the scene.

January 21 – Police responded to a two-car accident on Kiester Road. Both vehicles were towed and a report was taken.

January 21 – Police responded to a disabled vehicle on Harmony Road. A tow truck was called to the scene.

January 22 – Police responded to a panic alarm at the Counseling Center. Police checked the area and could not determine a reason for the alarm. A work order was placed to have the alarm checked.

January 22 – Police received a Metis activation at Smith Student Center. The alarm was accidentally tripped, and the panel was then reset.

January 22 – Police received an alarm from the ATM at Smith Student Center. Police checked the area, and everything appeared fine.

January 22 – Police received a fire alarm from Rhoads Hall. A room was checked and no one was inside. Police could not determine a reason for the alarm. Safety was notified to check the alarm.

January 23 – Police were called by a community assistant in Building E for an odor of marijuana. Devin Williams, 19, was cited with a drug violation.