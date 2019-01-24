An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

The Rocket

Menu

1/24/19 Blotter

Back to Article
Back to Article

1/24/19 Blotter

Graphic by Victoria Davis

Graphic by Victoria Davis

Graphic by Victoria Davis

Hannah Shumsky, Assistant News Editor
January 24, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






January 18 – Police responded to a person who fell in Aebersold Circle. An ambulance was dispatched and transported the person to the hospital.

January 20 – Police responded to a panic alarm at the Counseling Center. Police checked the area and no one was inside. A message was left for someone to look at the alarm.

January 21 – Police responded to assist the fire department for a structure fire on Franklin Street to divert traffic from the scene.

January 21 – Police responded to a two-car accident on Kiester Road. Both vehicles were towed and a report was taken.

January 21 – Police responded to a disabled vehicle on Harmony Road. A tow truck was called to the scene.

January 22 – Police responded to a panic alarm at the Counseling Center. Police checked the area and could not determine a reason for the alarm. A work order was placed to have the alarm checked.

January 22 – Police received a Metis activation at Smith Student Center. The alarm was accidentally tripped, and the panel was then reset.

January 22 – Police received an alarm from the ATM at Smith Student Center. Police checked the area, and everything appeared fine.

January 22 – Police received a fire alarm from Rhoads Hall. A room was checked and no one was inside. Police could not determine a reason for the alarm. Safety was notified to check the alarm.

January 23 – Police were called by a community assistant in Building E for an odor of marijuana. Devin Williams, 19, was cited with a drug violation.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Navigate Left
  • 1/24/19 Blotter

    Campus Life

    History Department hosts MLK Jr.’s dream and beyond panel

  • 1/24/19 Blotter

    News

    Federal financial aid during the government shutdown

  • 1/24/19 Blotter

    Showcase

    Hills named NFLPA Collegiate Bowl MVP

  • 1/24/19 Blotter

    Campus Life

    Red Ribbon Monologues

  • 1/24/19 Blotter

    News

    Student food pantry faces unforeseen delays

  • 1/24/19 Blotter

    News

    Beginning of an era

  • 1/24/19 Blotter

    Opinion

    Hate is here—Will we let it stay?

  • Multimedia

    President Behre delivers his first State of the University Address

  • 1/24/19 Blotter

    News

    SGA prepares for club budget, election campaign rush

  • 1/24/19 Blotter

    Campus Life

    Department of education makes its mark in Spain

Navigate Right
Menu
An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University
1/24/19 Blotter