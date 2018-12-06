12/6/18 Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

November 29 – Police were called to take a report of an accident involving a state vehicle in the Alumni Commuter Lot. No injuries or major damage was reported.

November 29 – Police assisted on a traffic accident on Grove City Road. Police gathered information and passed information to the borough police.

November 29 – Police were called to check on a person in Building B. The person was located and taken to the Health Center.

November 30 – A nurse called and requested an ambulance to the Health Center for a transport.

November 30 – A person called to report an incident of fraud. The person was advised not to cash checks or make any contact with the sender of these emails.

November 30 – Borough police called for assistance to break up a party on East Cooper Street.

December 1 – Borough police called for assistance for a domestic disturbance on West Cooper Street. One person was charged and taken to Butler County Jail.

December 1 – Police requested an ambulance for a person who fell at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.

December 1 – Police received an alarm from Rock Apartments #6. Burnt food was the cause and the panel was reset.

December 2 – Police were dispatched along with an ambulance for an intoxicated person in Building E. The person was taken to the hospital.

December 2 – A desk attendant in Building E stopped an officer and stated an intoxicated person was trying to gain access to the building without signing in. William Higley, 18, was cited with an alcohol violation and released to a friend.

December 3 – Police were called to Spotts World Culture Building for a medical situation. Police dispatched an ambulance, and the person was taken to the hospital.

December 3 – A person called to report an accident in the Physical Therapy Building parking lot. The person left information on the other car. This was a non-reportable accident.

December 3 – Police were dispatched by Pennsylvania State Police to respond to an apartment for a possible burglary in process at Campus Edge Apartments. Police checked the apartment and no one was around. State police took a report when they arrived.

December 4 – Police were called for a medical situation in Vincent Science Center. Police dispatched an ambulance and the person was taken to the hospital.

December 4 – Police were called to check on a person in a car in the Rhoads Hall Staff Lot. The person was fine.

December 4 – Police responded to a smoke detector activation in Rock Apartments #4. Police checked the room and the cause was burnt food.

December 4 – Police responded to a smoke detector activation in Rock Apartments #2. Police checked the room and the cause was burnt food.

December 5 – Police were called to Spotts World Culture Building for a medical situation. Police dispatched an ambulance, and the person was taken to the hospital.

December 5 – Police responded to a smoke detector activation in Rhoads Hall. Smoke from burnt food caused the building to be evacuated. The alarm would not reset, and safety was notified to fix the panel.