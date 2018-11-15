11/15/18 Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

November 9 – Police were called to Rock Apartments to check on a person. The person was located and just did not want to talk to anyone.

November 9 – Police were called about a person who fell at Central Loop. Police dispatched an ambulance for a possible broken ankle.

November 9 – A person reported an unknown vehicle that struck her car while it was parked in the West Lake Commuter Lot. The caller stated that the incident occurred on Oct. 31 around 4:40 p.m.

November 9 – Police received a smoke detector activation from Rock Apartments #3. The cause was a furnace, and the panel was reset.

November 9 – Police received a smoke detector activation from Rock Apartments #2. The cause was steam from cooking, and the panel was reset.

November 10 – Police were called by Pennsylvania State Police to assist them on a call at Stone Crest Apartments. A person was taken to the Health Center.

November 10 – Police were called for an alcohol violation at Rhoads Hall. One person was taken to the Health Center.

November 11 – Police checked on a vehicle at Miller Tract and found drug items. The person(s) involved were taken back to the police station. A juvenile, 16, was cited with a drug violation.

November 13 – Police were called to check on a person in Building A because of his blood sugar. Police checked on the person. The person was OK and his equipment was shut off for an unknown reason.

November 13 – Police were called about a theft at Smith Student Center. The case is under investigation.

November 13 – Police received a smoke detector activation from Rock Apartments #1. The cause was smoke from a candle, and the panel was reset.

November 13 – A incident concerning a theft at Boozel Dining Hall on Nov. 6 was resolved. Erinn Kahoe, 19, was cited with retail theft.

November 14 – Police received a smoke detector activation from Rock Apartments #8. The cause was burnt food, and the panel was reset.

November 15 – Police received an intruder alarm from Rhoads Hall. Police checked the area, and it was a false alarm. The alarm kept activating, and police left a message for maintenance to check the alarm.