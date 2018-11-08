11/8/18 Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

November 2 – Police received a call for a disturbance in Building B. One person was taken to the Health Center.

November 2 – Police received a call for an unconscious person in the lobby of Building B. An ambulance was dispatched, and the person was taken to the hospital. Mohsen Kanani, 19, was cited with an alcohol violation.

November 3 – Police received a call for a person who would not leave a room in Building F. Gavin Vargesko, 19, was cited with an alcohol violation via mail and was told not to return.

November 3 – Police received a call for an accident on Harmony Road. No injuries were reported, and both cars were able to be driven. Both parties exchanged information.

November 3 – Police received a smoke detector activation from North Hall. The cause was a humidifier, and the panel was reset.

November 3 – Police received a call from a person in Building E who wanted to report fraud against their credit card. The case is under investigation.

November 4 – Police observed a person stumbling on Kiester Road out in front of a bus. Kristofer Eichner, 21, was transported to the police station, cited with disorderly conduct and released to a friend.

November 4 – Police received a smoke detector activation from Building B. The cause was steam from a shower, and the panel was reset.

November 4 – Police received a panic alarm at the front desk of North Hall. The alarm was accidentally tripped, and the panel was reset.

November 4 – A person reported damage to a room in Morrow Field House. The case is under investigation.

November 4 – An incident on Oct. 30 was resolved. Sean Imler, 18, and Hannah O’Donnell, 18, were cited with drug violations.

November 6 – Police were called about an accident on Harmony Road. The car was removed from a ditch by police. No injuries were reported.

November 6 – Police were called about a theft at Boozel Dining Hall. The case is under investigation.

November 7 – A person reported a fraud on their account. The case is under investigation.

November 7 – A person reported that they were being harassed.

November 7 – Police were called about a suspicious person in the lobby of Building B. Police spoke with the person who was looking for their son. The son was never located, and the person left campus without incident.