10/18/18 Blotter

Campus

October 11 – Police received a call for a person who was having difficulty breathing and was passing out at the Smith Student Center. Police and EMS responded. The person was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital.

October 11 – Police received a call from concerned parents who haven’t heard from their daughter in Building B for four weeks. Police spoke to a community assistant and discovered that the person’s phone was broken. The person was okay and was advised to call parents.

October 11 – Police were dispatched to Building E for a fire alarm activation. The alarm was set off by a vape pen, and the alarm was reset.

October 11 – State police called university police for a possible runaway juvenile that may have been on campus. The officers located the person at Building E, and they were turned over to the person’s guardian. No further action taken by university police.

October 12 – State police called dispatch and advised that they were receiving an intruder alarm at Slippery Rock Junior High School and requested that university police check on the alarm. University police checked exterior doors and all were secure. No further action taken by university police.

October 12 – A person reported a possible Protection From Abuse violation. Case is being referred to VOICe for it was a civil matter.

October 12 – Police were called to the Alumni House for a person who fell. An ambulance was dispatched, and the person was taken to the hospital.

October 13 – Police were called to Building B for an odor of marijuana. Items were seized. Isaiah Canterbury, 18, and Chavez Pack, 18, were cited with disorderly conduct.

October 13 – Police were called to Building E for an odor of marijuana. Items were seized. Brian Welsh, 23, was cited with public intoxication.

October 13 – A community assistant from Building E called for a person passed out in the lobby. The person was taken back to the police station and released to their mother. Daniel Linkmeyer, 19, was cited with disorderly conduct.

October 13 – Police were called for a fight in Lower Stadium Lot A. One person was taken into custody back to the police station. Jacob Habich, 23, was cited with a drug violation, criminal mischief and public intoxication.

October 14 – Police are investigating a report of vandalism to a vehicle in Stadium Lot C. The case is under investigation.

October 15 – Police observed an accident on Service Drive. Information was obtained for drivers to exchange. There were no injuries.

October 16 – A person reported that an unknown vehicle struck their car in the Rhoads Hall Staff Lot. The case is under investigation.

October 16 – Nurses called police to request an ambulance to the Health Center for transport.

October 17 – Police received a call for a welfare check on a person at Campus Edge. Borough police were notified, made contact with person and will follow up.

October 17 – An ambulance was dispatched to Bailey Library. One person was transported to the hospital.

October 18 – Police received a smoke detector activation from Rock Apartments #3. The alarm was accidentally tripped by bug spray, and the panel was reset.