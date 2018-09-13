9/13/18 Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Campus

September 6 – Police responded to a vehicle accident on Kiester Road. The vehicle drove into a curb and pushed a tire into the fender. There were no injuries. Pry’s Towing towed the vehicle.

September 6 – State police requested assistance with a large crowd at The Heights for a block party. Multiple police agencies responded. University police assisted in dispersing the crowd.

September 6 – A community assistant in Building D reported an intoxicated person in East Lake Lot who was returning to her dorm room and requested police assistance. Officers were on the scene and found no one in the dorm room.

September 6 – Police were dispatched to Building D for an intoxicated person. Officers made contact and transported the person to the Health Center for treatment. Jonathan Langan, 18, was cited with an alcohol violation.

September 7 – Police received a Metis alarm activation for a person in Eisenberg Classroom Building who had passed out and then woke up. The person was transported to the Health Center for medical treatment.

September 7 – Police received a Metis alarm activation in Vincent Science Center. The alarm was accidentally set off, then reset.

September 7 – Police received a call from Field House Road for an individual who may have had a seizure, fell and was injured. EMS transported the person to Grove City Medical Center for treatment.

September 7 – State police were at the university police station to use an intoxilyzer unit for possible drinking under the influence.

September 8 – Police were called to Kiester Road for a traffic accident. One car was towed. No injuries were reported.

September 8 – A traffic stop on Centreville Pike resulted in one person being arrested for suspicion of drinking under the influence. Charges are pending on results of a toxicology report.

September 9 – Police were called to Kiester Road for a vehicle that struck a pole. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

September 9 – Police were called to Rhoads Hall for an intoxicated person in the lobby. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Tatyana Kraft, 18, was cited with an alcohol violation.

September 9 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Building F. The cause was burnt food, and the panel was reset.

September 10 – Police received a smoke detector activation from Building F. The cause was burnt food, and the panel was reset.

September 10 – Police received a call from Building F for a person with a no-trespass order in the lobby. Police arrived and the person already left.

September 10 – Police received a call from Building D for a person who was passed out from being intoxicated. The person refused medical treatment from EMS and was taken back to University Police Station to be picked up by a relative. Bryce Hanby, 18, was cited with an alcohol violation.

September 11 – Police were called to Building E about a theft. The case is under investigation.

September 12 – Police were called to Watson Hall to check on a person who passed out. Police transported the person to the Health Center.

September 12 – Police received a smoke alarm from Building F. The cause was burnt food, and the panel was reset.

September 12 – A person reported a hit-and-run with damage to their vehicle in Swope Commuter Lot. After investigation, one person was cited.

September 13 – Police received a fire alarm from the Boiler Plant. Officers checked the area and found no cause for the alarm.