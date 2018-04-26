4/26/18 Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

April 20 – Police received a call from Vincent Science Hall for a person on the second floor. The person was told he was not permitted to be in the building when it was closed.

April 20 – Police assisted McCandless Police Department in finding a person wanted for questioning near Spotts World Culture Building.

April 20 – Police assisted Slippery Rock Borough Police with traffic control while they investigate a vehicle crash on Grove City Road.

April 21 – Police received a call for a possible drug violation in Building B. Timothy Ferguson, 19, was cited for disorderly conduct.

April 21 – Cameron Long, 19, was cited for driving under the influence.

April 23 – Police received a call for a person who fell in the Swope Commuter Lot. The person did not want an ambulance and required no further assistance.

April 24 – While on patrol, an officer observed a vehicle parked in the McFarland Sports Complex parking lot with two individuals inside. Individuals were just parked in area and talking to one another.

April 24 – While on patrol, officers observed individuals inside the Morrow Field House after house. Individuals were identified and were advised not to be inside the building after hours.

April 24 – Police were dispatched to Watson Hall to check on a student who their parents cannot get in touch with. The officer spoke to the roommate and was advised that the student’s cell phone was not working and that person was OK. Parents were called by dispatch and were advised of the incident.

April 25 – Police assisted Slippery Rock Borough Police with possible assault at Campus Edge. University police transported one individual to the Student Health Center. Borough Police are handling the investigation.

April 25 – A person reported to let police know that she placed a note on a car in the East Lake Parking Lot. The door accidentally hit another car.

April 25 – Police were called for a medical emergency at North Hall. Police requested an ambulance. The person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.