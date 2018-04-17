Dr. Way speaks; SGA elections come to a close

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Interim University President Dr. Philip Way gave his admiration to the Slippery Rock Student Government Association during their formal meeting Monday night. Way offered his praise for all their hard work during the 2018-19 academic year.

“I think it’s been a fabulous year,” Way said. “I would like to give credit to all the senators for keeping the university churning. It’s not just administration and staff, but the students in leadership positions who help SRU reach higher and higher heights.”

Way also extended an invitation to a speech he will be giving on May 1 that will serve as a recap of the 2018-19 academic year. Way stated that no official time and location has been set for the speech, but that it will likely be held in the Smith Student Center around lunchtime.

The SRSGA spring elections came to a close at noon on Monday, April 16. Vice President of Internal Affairs and election commissioner Sophie Sarver said that the new executive board and other senator positions will be announced on Tuesday during common hour in the student center.

“Elections ended today at noon, so they will be announced tomorrow during common hour in the lobby of the student center due to weather,” Sarver said. “We’re currently working on the new senator program and transition documents for next year.”

The 2018-19 Capital Requests were approved at $40,147.13 for 14 student groups. This approved with a remainder of $59,852.87 for next year. Vice President of Finance Riley Keffer explained that this money is being pulled from the initially approved amount of $100,000. The finance committee made this decision after reviewing the requests made by these clubs during their committee meetings.

The Guitar Club’s new initiative request of $250 for speaker fees was approved by the senate. This will allow Guitar Club to bring Greg Joseph to campus on April 19 for a lesson on songwriting.

The Western Equestrian Club’s request of $835 was also approved, allowing their top rider Audrey Braham to compete in a national competition in Harrisburg on May 3. The approved funds will cover entry fees, travel costs and house Braham for the duration of the competition.

The senate approved the minutes of their April 2 meeting along with a motion to update some of the duties for members of the executive board. The SRSGA will hold their final formal meeting on Monday, April 30 at 8:45 in the Smith Student Center.