Blotter 4/12/18

April 5- A person in the Union Commuter Lot reported that another person had backed into their vehicle. Both parties exchanged information at the scene.

April 5- Police received a call that a person had jumped on the hood of someone else’s car with the driver inside. Police pursued the individual on foot on Road Pride Drive. Lawrence Robinson, 20, was cited for criminal mischief.

April 5- A nurse in the health center to speak to an individual that was assaulted. The case is currently under investigation.

April 6- A traffic stop on Rock Pride Drive resulted in the discovery that individuals under the age of 21 were in possession of alcoholic beverages. Gillian Orwig, 19, Kelli Bampton, 19, and Paige Lively, 19, were all cited with alcohol violations.

April 6- A person in Building B reported harassment to Campus Police. The report was taken and referred to student conduct.

April 7- Police responded to an earlier report of harassment in Building B. Police engaged the suspect and requested their ID. The person refused. Essence Cooper, 19, was taken to the Butler County Jail under the charges of simple assault and resisting arrest.

April 7- Pennsylvania State Police requested assistance from Campus Police for an incident at South Rock Apartments. One person was taken into custody.

April 7- Police were called by a community assistant in Watson Hall about a possible violation. Dajah Mincey, 20, was cited with an alcohol violation.

April 7- A person reported that money was stolen from them in an unspecified area of campus. The case is currently under investigation.

April 8- Police were called by a community assistant about a possible disturbance in North Hall. One person had to be transported to the Health Center. Zachary Cundiff, 19, was cited with an alcohol violation.

April 9- A nurse in the Health Center requested an ambulance for an individual that was in need of medical attention. Police notified Butler Control and an ambulance was dispatched.

April 10- Police received a call from Eisenberg Classroom about a person in need of medical assistance. The person was transported to the Health Center.

April 11- Police received a call from the Campus Side Apartments from individuals concerned by the actions of their roommate. Information was taken and passed on to Pennsylvania State Police to handle the investigation.