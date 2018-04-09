Blotter 4/5/18

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Campus

March 29- A person reported that an individual at the Grove Apartments was making threatening comments on social media. The person was advised to contact the Pennsylvania State Police.

March 29- The Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a possible domestic disturbance on Madison Grove. The situation was de-escalated by police upon arrival and no further action was taken by Campus Police.

March 29- A person reported the theft of a North Face jacket from the women’s locker room at Aebersold Recreation Center. The case is currently under investigation.

March 30- Police were notified of vandalism in the locker room of Aebersold Recreation Center. The case is currently under investigation.

April 1- Police received a call for a traffic accident on Harmony Road. The vehicle hit a pole and the power was lost, so West Penn Power was notified of the incident.

April 1- Police initiated a traffic stop on Cross Street. Charges are currently pending for DUI.

April 3- A community assistant in North Hall called about a possible drug violation. Ryan Gudlac, 18, was cited for disorderly conduct.

April 3- A person came in to report that they were in a minor accident in the McKay commuter lot. No injuries were reported and information was exchanged.

April 3- Police were requested by Pennsylvania State Police for a possible break in on Forrester Road. Charges are currently pending.

April 3- Alexander Roman, 20, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property after he stole a laptop in the Smith Student Center on March 26.

April 4- Police received a call for an alarm going off in Spotts World Cultures Building. Upon checking the area, the simplex panel was found to be going off and the network card was not working. Maintenance was notified on the incident.