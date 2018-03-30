Blotter 3/29/18

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Campus

March 22- An alarm was received from an elevator in Building D for a person who was stuck inside. Maintenance was alerted and they were able to get the person out of the elevator.

March 22- A professor in Eisenberg Classroom Building called police about an incident that occurred from a possible threat. The case is currently under investigation.

March 24- Police found an intoxicated person in the University Police parking lot. The individual was escorted by police to the Health Center.

March 24- A traffic stop on Harmony Road resulted in Matthew Craw, 21, being charged with driving under the influence.

March 25- Police observed two people attempting to open a locked door into Swope Music Hall. The two people stated that they were there to practice when questioned by reporting officers.

March 26- State Police requested assistance from Campus Police in locating an individual in Building D.

March 26- A person reported that their vehicle had been damaged the other day near Rocket Circle resident parking. The case is currently under investigation.

March 26- A person called to report that people were huddled suspiciously around cars in the Founder’s upper staff parking lot. Police investigated and found no one in the area except ROTC students preparing for a run.

March 26- A person called police to say an individual had come into North Hall to drop off flyers for apartments. The staff felt uncomfortable about him and were advised by police on what to do if the person comes in again.

March 28- Police responded to a medical emergency at the University Union. The individual was escorted by police to the Health Center.

March 28- Police received a report from a person in the Smith Student Center that someone had stolen their laptop. After investigation, police located the person who took the laptop. Charges are pending.