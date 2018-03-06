Interim president Way named finalist for Millersville presidency

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

SRU’s interim president, Dr. Philip Way, was recently announced as a finalist for the presidency at fellow Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) school Millersville University.

Millersville announced their five presidential finalists on March first, among the list are Way and Dr. Daniel Wubah, who recently visited SRU as a finalist for the vacant presidency here but he was ultimately not sent for consideration on to the Board of Governors. Milersville former president, John Anderson, announced his retirements in March of 2017, but did not effectively retire until March first, eliminating the need for interim leadership.

Way, a native of the United Kingdom, has been serving as SRU’s interim president since July 21, 2017 following the retirement of SRU’s former president, Dr. Cheryl Norton. Prior to this Way served as SRU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs since February of 2013. Prior to this Way worked in higher administration at other schools for seven years and as a faculty member for 20.

According to Millersville’s schedule, Way will be visiting their campus March fifth, sixth and seventh, meeting with different committees, faculty, staff and students, community members and their council of trustees.

In Way’s cover letter to Millersville, he drew parallels between SRU and Millersville and highlights several of his accomplishments since becoming interim president.

“I am enthusiastic about this leadership opportunity. I see a strong fit,” Way wrote. “I am familiar with working in senior roles at universities of the approximate size of Millersville.”

Wa listed skills in the areas of professional qualifications, advocacy, fundraising, team building, community involvement and visibility, among others.

Millersville is expected to make their two recommendations for president to the board of governors in April.

SRU has no official statement on the matter at this time.