Blotter 2/22/18

graphic by Victoria Davis

Adam Zook, Assistant News Editor
February 23, 2018

Campus

February 16- Police received a call to check on an individual in Building E. The person was eventually located and everything was determined to be fine.

February 16- The community assistant in Watson Hall called police for an odor of marijuana. Items were seized and Rowen Mayes, 19, was cited for a drug violation.

February 16- Borough Police requested assistance for a disturbance at Giant Eagle.

February 16- The community assistant in North Hall called police to report an alcohol violation. The reporting officer chose to refer the incident to student conduct.

February 16- Police received a call from North Hall about a passed out person. The person was taken to the Health Center by police for observation.

February 17- Borough Police requested assistance from campus police for an intoxicated person on Elm Street.

February 17- Borough Police requested assistance for a person refusing to leave a residence on East Cooper Street. Upon arrival, the person had left the premises.

February 19- Police are investigating a report of a damaged vehicle while parked in the Boozel Staff Lot.

February 19- Police received an alarm from Building F. Upon checking the room, it was determined that a humidifier may have been the cause and the panel was reset.

February 20- Police received a fire alarm from Rock Apartment #5. The cause was determined to be burnt toast and the panel was then reset.

February 21- Police received a call from Building A to check on an individual. Police located the person and advised them to make contact with the caller.

