An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

The Rocket

Blotter 2/1/18

graphic by Victoria Davis

graphic by Victoria Davis

Adam Zook, Assistant News Editor
February 2, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






January 25- Police responded to a three-car accident on Kiester Road. No one was injured and two vehicles had to be towed from the scene. An accident report was filed by state officials.

January 26- A smoke container was smoking on Rock Pride Drive. The person who called was advised by officers to pour water on it and maintenance was notified of the incident.

January 27- Police received a call about a fight on Maltby Avenue. Police arrived and told participants to vacate the premises. All complied and left the area.

January 27- Person reported accidentally breaking a glass pane from the bus stop shuttle on Rock Pride Drive. Maintenance was notified of the incident.

January 28- The community assistant in North Hall notified officers about an alcohol violation. Collin Eger, 18, was located by police and charged.

January 28- While on patrol, police drove by a group of people sitting near the Central Loop. A juvenile, age 17, screamed at the officers using profanity. It was discovered that the person was intoxicated and they were transported to the station to be charged.

January 28- The community assistant in Building B alerted officers about alcohol in a resident’s room. Jacob Myers, 18, was cited for an alcohol violation.

January 28- Police were stopped on Rock Pride Drive for an individual who had cut their hand. The person was offered medical attention and/or transportation to the Health Center, but they chose to walk there unassisted.

January 28- Police observed a male staggering in the middle of the roadway. Ethan Thomas, 24, was identified and charged with public intoxication.

January 31- Borough Police requested assistance for a traffic incident on Main Street.

January 31- Police were notified of an accident involving a bus and a car on Kiester Road. Information was exchanged and an incident report was taken.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Blotter 2/1/18

    News

    Presidential search committee narrows candidate pool down to 10

  • Blotter 2/1/18

    Showcase

    Marcus Martin scores touchdown as fullback in Shrine Game

  • Blotter 2/1/18

    Opinion

    Grab them by the what?

  • Blotter 2/1/18

    News

    End of library renovations brings new learning spaces and others changes

  • News

    Update to program for students with learning disabilities to include LLC

  • Blotter 2/1/18

    Sports

    Rock women’s basketball crumbles at the Claws of the Crimson Hawks

  • Blotter 2/1/18

    Multimedia

    Rock Basketball Whiteout Game vs IUP | Photo Slideshow

  • Blotter 2/1/18

    Opinion

    Parking issues have blinded students’ perception of SRU

  • Campus Life

    BAS to go on cultural immersion trip

  • Blotter 2/1/18

    Sports

    Senior Spotlight: Sierra Fordham

Menu
An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University
Blotter 2/1/18