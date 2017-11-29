Submissions for open search committee spot due Dec. 1





Members of the campus community have until Friday to submit a letter of interest and a resume to council of trustee chair Jeff Smith if interested in serving on the presidential search committee.

The letter and resume can be sent via email to jeff.smith@sru.edu or to the following:

Jeff Smith, Chair

Presidential Search Committee

104 Maltby, Suite 308

Slippery Rock, PA 16057

The ‘at large’ position is open to staff, students, and faculty at SRU. Students interested must still be enrolled in the spring semester.

While the position isn’t exclusive to students, Smith said it’s important to have students be involved. Currently, there is only one student member on the search committee, with Malika Fields, senior communications and Spanish major, being appointed by SGA to represent the students.

Smith said above all it’s important that the applicant cares about SRU.

“I don’t know that we’re looking for anyone constituency,” Smith said. “I don’t think it has to be someone from student government. I think there’s a lot of other perspectives on campus from the athletes on campus to the commuters to grad students.”

Smith said that it’s not fair to just categorize all students to one group and that within the student body there are many different viewpoints.

“I’d like to see a diversity of applications for it [the position],” Smith said. “I think it’d be good if we had a broad cross-section of people.”

While an additional student was discussed at length at the last COT meeting, some wanted representation from students or other faculties. This ‘at large’ position came vary in who is selected, as the guidelines don’t dictate that it must be an individual from a certain group.

Smith said he hopes to send the collected resumes and letters to trustees next week and may send out additional questions to applicants to provide more insight to COT members, who would have to vote to approve the selection.

The COT is meeting again Fri., Dec. 8, where Smith said he hopes the decision can be made.