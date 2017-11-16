Blotter 11/6/17

November 8- Police received a call for someone who fell outside of Morrow Field House. The person was checked out and was transported to the Health Center.

November 8- Borough Police requested campus police assistance for a domestic disturbance on West Cooper Street.

November 8- Police responded to an incident at Boozel Dining Hall where money was stolen. The case is currently under investigation.

November 8- Police received a call for a person was tearing down posters outside of Building E. The persons located and determined to be highly intoxicated by police. The person was transported to the hospital by EMS.

November 9- Police were dispatched to Building F for fire alarms activation. Alarm was set off by an individual using an electronic cigarette. Alarm was reset and case was referred to Student Services.

November 10- Police received a call for an intoxicated person outside of Building B. The person was located and transported to the hospital via ambulance. Caitlin Boyle, 18, was cited with an alcohol violation.

November 10- Police received a call from the community assistant in Watson Hall for possible drug activity. Cheyenne Meyers, 18, was cited with an alcohol violation.

November 11- Police received a call for an intoxicated person laying outside of North Hall. The individual was identified as Cameron Zaccone, 18, and was escorted to the Health Center. Zaccone was cited with an alcohol violation.

November 13- Police received a call for an accident that occurred in the West Lake parking lot. There were no injuries and a report was taken at the scene.

November 14- Police were called by the community assistant to Building E for drug activity. The case is currently under investigation.

November 14- Police were called to Building B by the community assistant for drug activity. Madeline McConnell, 19, was charged with theft.