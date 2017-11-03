SEA, PNC Bank to host Small Business and Veterans Event





On Nov. 6, the Sustainable Enterprise Accelerator (SEA) and PNC Bank will host a Veterans and Small Business Entrepreneurs Event at the Russell Wright Alumni House from 6-8 p.m.

The two-hour workshop, which will be the first Veterans event that SEA and PNC Bank present together, provides event attendees with the opportunity to learn more about the different aspects that are involved when creating a small business.

“It’s kind of just a cool, interesting thing to go to that includes a lot of different side of the story of how to create your own business or even just hear about it,” Nicole Klimowicz, senior environmental science major and SEA ambassador, said.

The event will open with an introduction from Thomas Dent of PNC Bank. Tom Weikel, vice president and small business administration development officer for PNC Bank, and Victor Maga, a veteran business owner, and PNC customer, will speak on the topic of “How to Get the Fuel to Launch Your Business.” John Golden, SEA managing director, will also discuss “How to Make Your Big Idea Really Happen!”

After the speakers, there will be a question-and-answer session and networking time to conclude the event. There will also be at least two official vendors from the Center for Community Resources, which has the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program in Butler, for the networking portion of the event.

According to Klimowicz, business majors and people with an idea for a small business will benefit most from the event.

“Especially if they are looking to start a business or even have an idea for a small business and just don’t know how to begin, this is a great way just to kind of open your doors and get more ideas and information about how to do that,” Klimowicz said.

With November being Veterans Month, the event is open to anyone in the public who would like to attend, especially since the Fowler Building, which houses the SEA, also holds classes for retirees in the community.

“With [SEA], we have the retired people, and there’s just such a large community of possible veterans and older community members that we’re just keeping it open to everyone,” Klimowicz said.