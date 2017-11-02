SRU’S data analytics program receives national ranking





SRU’s data analytics program was recently voted in the nation’s Top 50 for “Best Online Big Data” by bestcomputerscienceschools.net.

Christy Crute, associate math professor and the coordinator for the program, said the master of science in data analytics is a 33-credit program that can be finished 10 months full-time or two years part-time. Crute said one part of the program that makes it unique from other programs offered is partially math professor Rich Marchand, who Crute said was the brain-child of the program.

“He had good insight into what the data analysts need to know,” Crute said.

One idea of Marchand’s was to have the program be certified by the major analytic software company Statistical Analysis System (SAS), which had a strong partnership with SRU. Cute said both the curriculum and the partnership are effective, along with the students in the program.

“The program is full of highly motivated professionals, most of whom work full-time,” Crute said.

Crute said the aim of the program is to teach students how to interact with data and turn it into information, with many businesses currently finding themselves not able to use the data, as now enough workers know how to interact with data and turn it into information, with many businesses currently finding themselves not able to use the data, as not enough workers know how to process the data into meaningful information.

“There is virtually no industry that doesn’t now require the service of these professionals,” Crute said. “The field of data analytics is expected to grow by more than 30 percent over the next few years.”

Crute said that there are still improvements being made to the program, with math professor Dil Singhababu working to add components to the program regarding machine learning. Crute is also hoping to add more concentrations to the program.

“We find that many of our students are interested in using analytics in a particular field,” Crute said.

Crute said the program is also different from others offered as it doesn’t contain a lot of exams, with students mostly working on cases, which have made them more desirable employees for companies.

“When students graduate from this program, they actually have a lot of experience in actually transforming data into information,” Crute said. “They are encouraged to build a portfolio of all the real-life case studies they have worked on in the program so that the future employers can see the level of work they are capable of performing.”