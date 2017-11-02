Blotter 11/2/17

October 27- Nurses called for assistance in transporting an individual to the hospital. An ambulance arrived and the person was transported without incident.

October 27- Police arrived at the lobby of Building F for reports of an intoxicated person. An ambulance was called and the person was transported to the hospital. Charges are pending.

October 28- A community assistant in Rhoades Hall called about a possible drug violation. Ian Plum, 19, was cited for a drug violation.

October 28- Police were called to Franklin Street to assist with an accident that occurred. Officers transported those involved to their residences

October 28- Pennsylvania State Police requested assistance from Campus Police to transport an intoxicated person on Kiester Road. An ambulance arrived and the Pa. State Police (PSP) handled the situation after that.

October 29- Police were notified of individuals ripping off and stealing signs from the parking lot outside of Eisenberg College of Business. Police stopped and identified the perpetrators and advised them they would receive charges in the mail, along with restitution for the damage.

October 30- Police were called to Boozel Dining Hall for a person who was suffering from a seizure. An ambulance arrived on the scene, but the individual had recovered and refused treatment.

October 30- Police took a report of individuals damaging property at the Old Stone House. The case is currently under investigation.

October 31- Police booted a vehicle outside Rock Pride Drive. The vehicle had numerous tickets on it and had been parked illegally for days.

October 31- Police took a report of an individual stealing property from a locker in Boozel Dining Hall. The case is currently under investigation.

November 1- Officers responded to an incident that occurred in Spotts World Cultures Building. A person had fallen in the hallway; police took a report and a friend took the person to the Health Center.

November 1- Police responded to reports of an individual being unresponsive in Building A. An ambulance was called immediately after police arrived on scene and the person was transported to the hospital.

November 1- Nurses requested assistance from police with transporting an individual to the hospital.