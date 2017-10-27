SRU to host 4th annual Cybersecurity Fair, includes student-run booths





Students enrolled in SRU’s ‘Practical Computer Security” class will present at the university’s Cyber Security Fair on Nov. 9 from 12:30-3 p.m. in the Smith Student Center Ballroom.

The fair will consist of 11 booths, each covering a different topic of cybersecurity. These topics include creating strong passwords, safe browsing, smartphone security, social networking security, home and public wifi security, and other aspects of cybersecurity. There will also be several booths not run by students that will cover similar topics.

Stephen Larson, an associate professor of business, is the instructor for the Practical Computer Security class and said the main goal of the cybersecurity fair is to raise awareness levels on campus. Larson said the fair promotes safety to the students, faculty, and anyone else reached by the information presented at the fair. Aside from that, this fair will also give students a service learning opportunity and it will give Rock PRoductions, SRU’s student-run Public Relations firm a team project to complete.

“Students are involved in this fair because the students in the class will have the opportunity to create the content and teach their peers about cybersecurity and safety,” Larson said.

Cassie Aber, junior information systems, and cybersecurity major said is helping to run a booth at the event about phishing, where she and other group members will give a presentation on what is it and how to avoid it. Aber also says that her booth will feature interactives for students to get their hands on.

“I think students at SRU should attend the cybersecurity fair because most, if not all, students on this campus interact with a computer or smartphone every day,” Aber said. “Technology has become a big part of our college education and learning how to protect ourselves and our information is just as important.”

This year marks the fourth year that the cybersecurity fair has been in existence. Larson said that the difference this year is that Office Depot/Office Max and the Pittsburgh Better Business Bureau will be represented. Two Chromebooks will be given out as grand prizes at the event, with other prizes including a drawing for several gift cards.