Blotter 10/26/17





Campus

October 18- Police received a metis alarm at Swope Music Building, checked area was accidentally tripped, and the panel was then reset.

October 18- Police received smoke detector activation at Building B. The cause of the activation was a burnt pop tart, the panel was then reset.

October 18- Person reported damage to a pole on Service Drive which holds the sign for flags.

October 18- Police and EMS were dispatched to North Hall for a person having an allergic reaction; the person was taken to the hospital by EMS.

October 18- Police were called to the lot behind the Physical Therapy building about a person who was lysergic and vomiting, the person decided to have her friend take her to the hospital.

October 19- Police received an alarm from Building D, with steam from a shower setting off the alarm, the panel was then reset.

October 19- Police received a call from the Smith Student Center of two person(s) in clown masks. Police chased one person to their car but ultimately did not find them.

October 19- Police noticed an accident involving two cars at New Castle St. Police notified borough police and assisted them on the traffic stop.

October 19- Police received an alarm at Swope Music Hall. Upon arrival, the building was evacuated. It is unknown why it went off, and the panel was then reset.

October 19- Police received a call from 911 at Rhoades hall, an ambulance was requested.

October 19- Police received a call at Swope Commuter Lot for a person who hit a vehicle and left the area, information was given to the police. Police located the other parties involved and gave their information.

October 19- Police received a call from a CA at Building E for drug activity, police responded. Cullen Kennedy, 18, and Connor Bedillion, 19, were charged with a drug violation. Tyler Manuel, 18, and Scott Gracey, 18, were charged with alcohol violations.

October 19- Police responded to a call about someone refusing to leave an apartment at South Main St. Borough police were called to respond.

October 21- Police received an alarm at Building B and checked the room. The alarm was activated by a hair straightener, and the panel was then reset.

October 21- Police received an alarm at Building F and checked the room, the cause was steam from a shower. The panel was then reset.

October 22- Police received an alarm at Building F and checked the room, the cause was a hair straightener, and the panel was then reset.

October 22- Police responded to an alarm at the Ski Lodge and checked the room. Person(s) could not shut off the alarm and the panel was rest.

October 23- Police received an alarm at the student center and checked the area. The alarm was accidentally tripped and the panel was then reset.

October 23- A CA in Building F called about smoke and possible fire by the laundry room area, police checked, just smoke, maintenance was called to check dryer, possibly belt burned up.

October 24- Police were called about an accident on Campus Drive, both parties exchanged information, minor damage to cars and no injuries.

October 24- Police were called to respond to a medical emergency at the ARC, person dislocated knee, was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

October 24- Police were called by a CA at North Hall for a drug violation. Kayla Finley, 18, was charged with disorderly conduct.

October 25- Police were called by a CA in North Hall for the odor of marijuana from a room, police confiscated items and charges pending. Everest Bower, 18, and Quinn Roth, 18, were both charged with disorderly conduct. Ryan Proving, 20, was charged with theft from motor vehicle.

October 25- Police were called for a person causing problems at the Equestrian Center. The individual was calm by the time police arrived. No other action was taken.