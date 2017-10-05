Campus Crawl aims to improve safety of campus





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SGA) hosted their annual “Campus Crawl” event on Tuesday, Oct. 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

SGA asked for student volunteers to help out with this event that aims to keep students safe. Volunteers for the event gathered in the Smith Student Center outside of the CSIL office and then walked throughout campus.

Claudia Hartmann, senior athletic training major, has led the event for the past three years.

“The goal of campus crawl is to identify safety concerns across campus,” Hartmann said.

Hartmann said that this year’s campus crawl was a success and that a lot of feedback was received by the end of the night.

“Lights being burned out was the number one issue found during the event,” Hartmann said.

Each volunteer and SGA member was assigned a specific area to search for potential danger. Those in attendance were told to keep an eye open for overgrowth on the sidewalks, emergency light boxes, and hazardous items found in parking lots. Hartmann also mentioned that students were to point out lights being burned out near buildings and unsafe sidewalks. Students were also asked to voice their opinion on options for additional crosswalks on campus.

The university will be made aware of the hazards that were found during campus crawl and will work to ensure that these hazards do not become safety concerns in the future.

Representatives from the university police and other campus safety facilities were among those participating in the event. They reminded those that attended of the features of the police department, which operates 24/7, as well as the blue safety light locations that can be accessed in case of an emergency. Security cameras are also used throughout the campus to enforce an even safer environment.