Blotter 9/28/17





Campus

September 21- An individual reported that cash was stolen from their vehicle in the lower stadium lot. The case is currently under investigation.

September 22- Police were called by the community assistant in Suite A for an alcohol violation. Kayla Mitchell, 19, Emily Paras, 19, Kimberly Seymour, 19 and Sara Stumpo, 19, were all cited with Disorderly Conduct.

September 22- Police were called by the community assistant in Suite A for an alcohol violation. The person involved was referred to student conduct.

September 23- Police were called to Green and White Way for a person lying on the ground. Upon locating the individual, he was escorted to the Health Center. Luke Oswald, 18, was cited for an alcohol violation.

September 23- The community assistant in Suite F called police with reports of multiple alcohol violations. Tanner Pantuso, 18, Jordan Kmonk, 18, Jesse Mino, 18, Kade Chotiner, 18, Isabella Bellisario, 18, Zachary Vogel, 18, Nicholas Westine and Joseph Torris, 18, were all cited for alcohol violations.

September 23- The community assistant in Suite A called police with reports of multiple alcohol violations. Tyrzah McCall, 18, Lynsey Utegg, 18, Kaylee Young, 18 and Carlee George, 18, were all cited for alcohol violations.

September 24- Pennsylvania State Police requested assistance in breaking up a large fight on Kiester Road. Upon arrival, campus police observed no injuries or altercations as numerous individuals dispersed from the area.

September 25- University Police were dispatched to Mihalik-Thompson Athletic Field for reports of an individual experiencing chest pains. An ambulance was called and transported the person to the hospital.

Borough

September 11- Troy Allen Chevrolet reported wheels and tires being stolen over the weekend

September 17- Sheetz reported a retail theft. The incident is currently under investigation.

September 22- Ryan Connell was cited for Disorderly Conduct after an altercation along Normal Avenue.