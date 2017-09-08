Way and Lawler lay out school year plans at first SGA meeting

Close President Rachel Lawler addresses the SGA and attending students Tuesday night. Adam Zook

Adam Zook President Rachel Lawler addresses the SGA and attending students Tuesday night.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

SRU Interim President Philip Way addressed students during the first Student Government Association (SGA) meeting on Tuesday night.

“We hope to right away establish a positive relationship between the administration and student body,” Way said. “I really encourage people to get a hold of me by calling my office and sending me emails. I want to be an asset to the students of Slippery Rock as we make our way through this transitional period.”

Way spoke about the search for a permanent replacement for President Cheryl Norton. Way said about 75 applications were received to fill the vacancy. The field has now been narrowed to nine candidates, who will be interviewed and possibly brought to Slippery Rock for an on-campus visit. Way said that the university should know who the new President of SRU will be as early as late October. This person would assume office at the beginning of the spring semester.

The student success coaches, new additions to the Office of Inclusive Excellence, gave a presentation following Way’s address. They outlined the services they provide for students who may be struggling academically or socially.

SGA President Rachel Lawler laid out the platform for this year’s Executive Board. The board is comprised of Parliamentarian Brennan Smith, Speaker of the Senate Josh Jenkins, Vice President of Internal Affairs Lexi Foster, VP of Financial Affairs Riley Keffer, VP of Student and Academic Affairs Scott Vogelgesang and VP of Campus Outreach Dallas Kline.

“We look to ensure that Slippery Rock University continues to be an open and inclusive environment for all students,” Lawler said. “I want us to be a real advocate for concerned students; we’re always here to help and address issues that you face.”

The minutes of the May 21, 2017 meeting were approved following the executive board reports. Merit increases were also approved, along with Victoria Davis being appointed the chair of the Social Justice Committee. Davis hopes to make historically marginalized groups such as transgender students and students of color feel more included and accepted. Davis will attend all SGA meetings and offer her input on decisions, but will not serve as a voting member.

The SGA will convene for an informal meeting on Sept. 11 in room 320 of the Smith Student Center. The next formal meeting will be in the Smith Student Center Theater on September 18.