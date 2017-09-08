Blotter 9/7/17





September 1- Police received a call for a person shoplifting at the bookstore. Alyse Fowlks, 18, was identified and charged with Retail Theft.

September 1- Police received a call for an alcohol violation at Building B. Students involved were referred to student conduct.

September 2- Police received a call to the lobby of Rhoads Hall for an intoxicated person. John Griffel, 19, was charged with Public Drunkenness and taken to the hospital.

September 2- Police received a call for an alcohol violation at Building D. Students involved were referred to student conduct.

September 4- Police received a call for a person passed out in the lobby of Watson Hall. Taylor Deep, 19, was taken to the Health Center and received an Alcohol Violation.

September 5- Police received a call from borough police to assist them with an unstable person at Giant Eagle.

September 5- Police received a call for a car overturned on Harmony Road. EMS and the local Fire Department were dispatched as well. One individual required medical attention and was taken to the hospital.

September 6- Police were requested to assist a sick individual at Eisenberg. The individual refused an ambulance and was instead taken to the Health Center to be checked out.