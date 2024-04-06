Sudden death at the Grove Apartments

A resident of the Grove Apartments in Slippery Rock was reported deceased on Friday, April 5.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the Butler County Corner were on the scene Friday, as officials worked to determine a cause of death.

Kevin Sealey, the Director of Operations for Cardinal Group released a statement on the incident Friday night.

“Earlier Today, Cardinal Group was made aware of the loss of one of our Grove Slippery Rock residents. We are incredibly saddened by this event and offer our deepest condolences to their family,” Sealey said.

According to Sealey, the cause of death is currently unknown, but the complex is working to provide authorities with information to help with the investigation.

“We are focused on providing any information that we can to authorities while also supporting those who are grieving,” Sealey said.

In an email to residents, Cardinal Group and Grove management asked residents to refrain from speculating on the incident online.

“We ask for your sensitivity and compassion for the family and friends, and to please refrain from speculating on the incident on social media,” the email read.

Slippery Rock University’s (SRU) Chief of Student Affairs Officer, David Wilmes, sent out a communication to the SRU community Friday evening.

“We are aware that the [PSP] and Emergency Medical Services were on site at the Grove today for a situation involving a non-student,” Wilmes wrote.

Per the email, the university indicated it has been in contact with the PSP and the Grove management.

“[We] do not believe that there is any threat to the SRU community.”

Students impacted by this loss should consider contacting the campus counseling center at 724-738-2034.

Earlier this year, The Rocket reported on a stabbing that took place at the Grove Apartments on Jan. 15. This is following previous incidents that took place in 2022 and 2021.

Updated 4/7/2024 at 12:04 a.m.:

A Slippery Rock resident who was found deceased on Friday has been identified as, 22 year old Levi Nosko of Titusville.

According to an obituary posted in a Facebook group, Yesteryear in Titusville, Nosko was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 2020.