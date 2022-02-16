Grove apartments shooter charged

UPDATED Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:31 p.m.:

Kelly Moore, community manager for The Grove at Slippery Rock, released the following statement in an email to The Rocket:

“We are fully cooperating with the [Pennsylvania State Police] on their investigation with pending charges. Because this is an on-going investigation, we’re unable to make any public comment that may impact their investigation.”

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) filed charges Wednesday morning in relation to a Jan. 28 shooting at The Grove apartments.

The PSP have charged Donald Brady Siddall, 21, of New Castle, Pennsylvania with one count each of recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a summary offense.

As reported last month, PSP along with Slippery Rock University Police responded to the shots fired call shortly after 9 p.m. While searching the area for injuries and interviewing witnesses, troopers were shown a Snapchat photo of a man later identified as Siddall, posing with a handgun with an extended magazine.

PSP troopers interviewed Siddall on Monday where he admitted to firing four rounds into a wooded area from the third floor of building one. That building is surrounded by all the other complexes on the property.

Siddall, waived his consent to a search of his home where state police recovered a Glock 43X9mm handgun and ammunition, along with an extended magazine that appeared to be the one in the photo.

January’s shooting marks the second time police have responded to the complex for a shooting.

Slippery Rock University confirmed Siddall has never attended the university, which is about a half mile from the apartment complex.

Siddall was arraigned Wednesday morning with bail set at $15,000 unsecured, meaning no money was required to be held by the court for him to be released.