HOPE Peer Educators plan for Condom Fashion Show





On Wednesday, February 22 at 7 p.m., the HOPE Peer Educators will host the second annual Condom Fashion Show in the Smith Student Center ballroom.

The first Condom Fashion Show was held in Feb. 2016, and after the success of the program, the peer educators decided to host it again.

Senior social work major and third-year Peer Educator Jacqueline Bursic said the idea for a condom fashion show came to be after a peer and former GA went to a conference for peer educators during the previous academic year.

“During one of the sessions where we shared, another school talked about how the condom fashion show was a success at their school,” Bursic said. “The peer brought the idea back to the team, and we decided to do our own rendition of it.”

Bursic said the point of the fashion show is to start a conversation about safer sex in a context where students can feel comfortable and be creative; the fashion show requires student participants to create clothing out of condoms and present them to an audience of their peers. At the end of the night, a panel of judges declares a winner based on categories like creativity, contestants’ abilities to answer questions about sex and their dance abilities. Bursic said there are also prizes for honorable mentions in certain categories, and the overall winner of the fashion show wins a trophy.

For the first Condom Fashion Show, Bursic said there were seven teams, and to get that many teams participating, Bursic said the Peer Educators spread the information on their social media and through flyers. Some peer educators also asked other groups they were part of to participate.

“This year’s event will follow the same general concept this year since it provided good results last year,” Bursic said. “There will be a few small changes, such as some of the questions that will be asked and the activities for students to participate in.”