Halloween parade leads preschoolers around north side of campus to trick-or-treat





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Slippery Rock/SGA Preschool students overcame the cold Friday morning and marched in their annual Halloween parade on the north side of campus.

Lisa Ringer, the Director of the SRU/SGA Preschool and Child Care Center at McKay Education Building, along with her teachers and education students, led 65 preschoolers on a trick-or-treat parade stopping at North Hall, Old Main, and McKay Education building.

Ringer, who has been doing this for 27 years, said that the only thing about the event that’s changed is the size.

“More and more students have been enrolled in the preschool, so the parade keeps getting larger each year,” Ringer said.

Becky Farren, the Assistant Director of Academic Records in Old Main stood outside her office and passed out candy in a witch’s costume to the preschools. She has worked in the office for 8 years and has enjoyed handed out candy every year.

“It’s adorable seeing how excited they are each year, they really love it,” Farren said.

Chelsea Marousis, a senior Early Childhood Education major who has worked in the childcare center for 4 years, said that this is something the children always look forward to each year.

“They have been talking about this and what they want to be all month,” Marousis said. “I love seeing them all proud of the costumes they chose, and just seeing how excited they get.”

Marousis said that working in the child care center all four years was one of the best decisions she ever made.

“Getting this hands-on experience is not only educational and helpful for my field, but it’s fun too,” she said.

According to Julia Williamson, the head teacher at the child care center, the parade was a success.

Williamson has been doing this for 10 years, and along with the two other preschool teachers, Olivia Vanderzee and Chrissy Mulato, organized the parade. They led 65 kids in a single-file line with the help of the student and family volunteers.

Williamson said that it’s nice because the parade gets the rest of the university involved by being able to include the parents and the community as well.

Nikki Fenello, a freshman Early Childhood Education major and student volunteer at the center, said he can’t wait to do this event again next year.

“I love being here and working with the children normally, but days like this make it awesome,” she said.