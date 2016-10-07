SRU Jazz Ensemble releases CD featuring famed jazz musician

Thursday, Sept. 29, Dr. Jason Kush and the SRU Jazz Ensemble celebrated the release of their new album at the Russell Wright Alumni House. The album, titled “Identity,” features the SRU Jazz Ensemble, directed by Dr. Jason Kush, as well as famed jazz musician Troy Roberts. “Identity” is now available for streaming and purchase.