Police Blotter 4/12/24

April 4 – University Police responded to a fire alarm activation at Rhoads Hall. The building was evacuated and the responding officer determined burnt food from the second-floor common area caused the alarm. The building residents were permitted to reenter.

April 5 – University Police received a fire alarm in Watson Hall and checked the area. It was discovered maintenance was working in the building.

April 6 – University Police received a smoke detector activation in Suite F. The room was checked and the determined cause was a hair dryer.

April 6 – A traffic stop on East Cooper Street resulted in a citation for an expired inspection.

April 6 – University Police received a smoke detector activation in Suite E. The room was checked and the cause was an iron.

April 6 – A 911 call alerted University Police to a medical emergency for a person having chest pains and vomiting in the ARC. Police and EMS checked the person who was then transported to a hospital.

April 6 – A 911 call alerted University Police to Critchfield Park where someone as hit with a baseball. University Police and EMS arrived and checked the individual, who refused treatment.

April 6 – University Police were called to assist Slippery Rock Borough Police Department (SRPD) for a traffic accident on South Main Street.

April 7 – University Police observed a vehicle on Morrow Way go through a red light. The vehicle was pulled over and a citation was issued to the driver.

April 8 – University Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign near East Lake Parking Lot. The investigation officer found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Criminal charges were filed against the vehicle operator.

April 8 – Pa. State Police (PSP) requested assistance from University Police to check a South Main Street for 6-7 “male individuals wearing masks.” University Police and PSP arrived and checked the area. The individuals were gone on arrival.

April 8 – University Police revied a fire alarm activation in Rock Apartment 7 and notified Safety. Safety arrived and determined the cause was burnt eggs.

April 8 – SRPD requested backup for a family disturbance in progress on West Cooper Street. While being taken into custody an individual started to fight with SRPD and University Police. University Police deployed a taser. The individual was taken into custody and medics were dispatched to treat the individual. The individual was transported to Grove City Medical Center by medics in the presence of SPRD. University Police took no further action.

April 9 – University Police received a fire alarm in Suite F and checked the area. It was determined burnt popcorn was the cause.

April 9 – University Police received a call from an individual who passed out and was lying on the floor in Weisenfluh Dining. The officer and medics arrived and transported the individual to Grove City Medical Center.

April 9 – University Police responded to a report of two females who climbed the scaffolding on Scarnati Field. The caller was concerned for their safety. University Police arrived and checked the area and nobody was found. No further action was taken.

April 9 – University Police received a fire alarm in Rock Apartment 8 and checked the area. It was determined burnt salmon was the cause.

April 10 – University Police received a call from Butler Control advising the Slippery Rock Fire and EMS were enroute with an individual who needed to be life-flighted to Allegheny General Hospital. Police assistance was not required. Life-flight landed at Old Thompson Field, the designated spot for Slippery Rock area life-flights.

April 10 – University Police received a fire alarm in Rock Apartment 6 and checked the area. It was determined burnt steaks were the cause.

April 10 – University Police received a call from an individual stating their boyfriend was making threats to harm themselves. University Police arrived to Suite F and spoke to the individual. University Police transported the individual to Butler Memorial Hospital.

April 11 – An individual was on station to field a hit-and-run report that occurred on April 10, 2024 while their vehicle was parked in Hartsville Open Parking. The investigating officer determined the damage did not happen in the parking lot and the individual was referred to SRPD.

April 11 – University Police responded to a vehicle accident on Kiester Road. The responding officer arrived and spoke to the vehicle operator. The driver stated their vehicle hydroplaned when they pulled out of the SRU entrance and lost control of the vehicle, going up the embankment and striking the metal fence surrounding power components. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was drivable. The driver requested Pry’s Towing to tow their vehicle to their location.

April 11 – University Police received an anonymous call stating they observed several individuals “eating visible drugs” in Suite D. University Police arrived and spoke to the resident who showed no signs of drug use. University Police checked the area and no drugs were discovered.