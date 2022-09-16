Being on your own in college affords you a new level of freedom with a few extra responsibilities tacked on. Taking care of your vehicle becomes a new duty that some people are unfamiliar with. Regardless of your car maintenance prowess, everyone is bound to encounter a few common problems eventually. These are some easy fixes to help with common car issues that people tend to run into.

Squeaky Brakes

Your car’s brakes are among the most important barriers to keeping you safe and avoiding accidents. When taking care of your car’s brakes, it’s important to be aware of any signs of potential damage. While a squeaky brake is annoying, it is also an audible warning that the brake pads are worn out. Looking at your disc brakes and brake pads and replacing them when necessary is simple but crucial to your safety on the road.

Overheating Engine

For those with a car engine prone to overheating, the issue potentially lies a bit further away. There are numerous ways a dirty air filter in your car can harm the engine. It’s good to check on that before attempting expensive repairs. Replacing the air filter is a routine process best done every 15,000 to 30,000 miles driven.

Exhaust Smoke

Your exhaust is not meant to be expelling visible fumes. When you catch any signs of black smoke coming out of the pipes, look into your car’s fuel-to-air ratio. Neglected engine oil messes with this balance within your vehicle. Changing your oil helps keep your engine clean and maintains the car’s ideal fuel-to-air ratio.

Taking care of your car is sometimes a confusing task. Not everyone has the time to learn their vehicle’s anatomy while taking classes. Luckily, there are a few simple fixes to problems that most cars experience. These easy fixes to help with common car issues are a great thing to reference as you get more familiar with taking care of your vehicle.