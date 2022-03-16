Women’s lacrosse maintain perfect start

The Slippery Rock women’s lacrosse team continued their 100% start to their spring season as they comfortably defeated Ursuline College 24-2.

The Rock, who opened their season with a victory over Shepherd University earlier on in the month, have recorded the most successful start to a season since 2018. The result against Ursuline was also the highest margin of victory in nearly eight years.

The Rock registered a blistering start to the game, scoring four times within the first three minutes. Charleigh Rondeau was the standout performer, as she broke the program record for most single game draw controls, finishing with seventeen.

Camryn Whipple and Emily Benham also dazzled throughout, while Krysta Frankowski tallied her first collegiate points, scoring twice. Brooke Wisniewski scored four times and Katie Dlugosz provided three assists. The quality on show throughout the team offers excitement and optimism for the rest of the campaign.

The final outcome reflected the flow of the match, with The Rock peppering the opposition goal 41-6 in total shots and 24-5 in total draw controls.

Lacrosse interim head coach Taryn Burkholder will be confident moving into the rest of the season, having watched her team easily dispatch Ursuline in a dominant and controlling manner.

Taryn, who joined the program in January 2021 as assistant coach, took over the reigns as interim in August 2021 following the departure of head coach Kelsey Van Alstyne, and has certainly done herself no harm in regards to being linked with the permanent job following the team’s faultless start.

The first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) match up gets underway on March 16 in Erie when Mercyhurst University hosts The Rock.