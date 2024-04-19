What a way to make a livin’

The SRU Theatre Department will be performing “9 to 5: The Musical.” Individuals can experience the show for themselves this weekend only.

There are four shows offered to attend, Friday April 19 at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. as well as Saturday April 20 at 7:30 p.m. and April 21 at 2 p.m.

The show is directed by Lisa Ann Goldsmith who teaches part-time as a theatre instructor at SRU.

“They are a fantastic group of artists and I am one lucky duck to be working with all of them,” Goldsmith said.

Goldsmith won the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching for 2024.

9 to 5 the musical is based on the 1980 film written by Patricia Resnick with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

The musical opened on Broadway in 2009 and received 15 Drama Desk nominations and four Tony nominations.

The shows performed are decided a year in advance by full-time faculty.

Goldsmith shared her favorite part of this experience.

“[It is] getting to know all the wonderful students I have not had the opportunity to get to know in class before and getting to deepen the working relationships with the students I already do know,” Goldsmith said.

There are a few themes referenced in this show including the gender pay gap and women being undervalued for the work they do. Many claim it is still relevant today.

Goldsmith expresses her love for the show and how she is excited for the audience to see it.

“This is a wonderful story about women empowering women. I am excited for the audience to grow to love our main characters and root for their success all the way through the end of the show,” Goldsmith said.

Lily Joseph, a freshman musical theatre major with a dance performance minor and an independent study in vocal pedagogy, is one of the leads in this production.

“This show has been an absolute dream to work on,” Joseph said. “I’m so grateful to be a part of this wonderfully talented and committed company.”

Joseph plays the character Violet Newstead and describes the character as “a hard-working, go-getting kind of woman who always finds a way to get stuff done. She is tough, but a graceful and thoughtful leader who always makes those around her feel loved and appreciated.”

“Violet and I are very similar, but she has really reminded me that it’s so very important to advocate for yourself. If something is in your way, you simply have to change it,” Joseph said.

She went onto describe the show itself.

“’9 to 5′ is a musical that reflects themes of women empowerment, equality, workplace culture, and community all with a side of humor and fun,” Joseph said. “The story follows…three women…as they fight to make the office a better place. After several misogynistic run-ins with their boss, Franklin Hart, the women take matters into their own hands and work to change the community for the better.”

The actress said her experience with the show has been rewarding.

“I will forever be grateful for this opportunity and all the support I’ve received along the way. I’ve just loved all the people I am able to be surrounded by…it is a privilege to get to learn from them and grow with them every day,” Joseph said. “If I had to only say one favorite part, it’s the lovely humans who I work with.”

Joseph explained what she’s most excited for the audience to see when they come to the show.

“Selfishly, I cannot wait for audiences to see One of the Boys which is Violet’s big tap number that opens the second act…the choreography in this show, created by my wonderful friend Joseph Digney, is nothing short of stunning. Joseph and the choreography team work so hard, and I can’t wait for everyone to recognize that this weekend,” she said.

Individuals can purchase tickets at http://www.sru.edu/tickets