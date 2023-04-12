SRU softball sweeps two PSAC series

The Rock Softball team pulled off two sweeps this past week as they continue to fight their way through Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play.

After dropping to 3-5 in conference play, things were not going to get any easier for a Rock squad that has been turning heads. The team had to match up with Pitt-Johnstown and Gannon University, and both series were to be played on the road.

Kelsi Anderson set the tone in the first of their two-game set with Pitt-Johnstown. Anderson controlled the game and pitched a full game with seven strikeouts. She held the Mountain Cats to just one run, and The Rock took game one.

Alexsa Hurd was the star of the next game as she pitched five and two-third innings and also homered not once but twice. Hurd accounted for four of The Rock’s seven runs. Anderson closed out game two and earned her first save of the season after pitching a full game just hours earlier.

Just one day later, Anderson was once again back on the mound, and she was dominant once again. She had 15 strikeouts in another seven innings on the mound, and she earned her 10th win of the season.

In the second game of the Gannon University set, The Rock took a 1-0 victory. Hurd pitched a complete game shutout, and the only run of the game came from an Emma Kennedy double. The win brought them to 7-5 in PSAC play. Both series will prove to be crucial as the season continues to roll along.

The team will return to action on Friday as they host Seton Hill University. Then they will hit the road to play Edinboro University at Gannon’s McConnell Family Stadium. After this weekend, they will officially be in the second half of their conference schedule.