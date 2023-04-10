Rock lacrosse gets back to .500 in PSAC play

SRU women’s lacrosse fought their way back to .500 in conference play as they aim to make it back to the PSAC playoffs.

The Rock knew that the path was not going to be easy this season, but they have been able to split their first six games in conference play thus far. Each game that they have lost has been highly contested. That was no different in their matchup with No. 25 Mercyhurst.

The Rock was down 6-2 after the first quarter of play against the Lakers. Maggie Newton put two balls in the back of the net in the quarter, and that 6-2 lead did not change for the rest of the game. The Rock continued to fight back, but each time Mercyhurst was able to answer.

The Lakers were able to put The Rock away despite a low scoring fourth quarter of play. The Rock scored the only goal put up in the frame. It was not enough, and the Lakers stole a 13-10 win.

The Rock returned to action needing a win at home against Edinboro. They got exactly that, and in a dominating fashion they took a 21-2 win. 11 of their goals came in the first quarter, and Edinboro just couldn’t recover.

The Rock was up 7-0 before Edinboro even got on the board, and right after they did, Slippery Rock put up four more. Brooke Wisniewski, Camryn Whipple and Lauren Searles each netted hat tricks as they pulled themselves back to .500 in conference play.

They will be back in action as they start the second half of their PSAC schedule. That quest will begin on the road at Lock Haven University before they return home to face Seton Hill and Gannon.