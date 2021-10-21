Serving up a cure

Earlier this year Coach Laurie Lokash said that she wanted a hopeful outcome this volleyball season and for the girls to get back into the groove of playing. Winning wasn’t on the forefront, but simply getting back onto the court was the goal. It has certainly been an uphill battle for the squad that sits at 1-8 within the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). The remainder of the season will be focused on improvement.

Their 2019 season they ended with a 2-16 overall conference record. Things are unfolding now quite similar, and the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help their cause out too much.

On a more positive note, the young team is gaining valuable experience and hopefully will apply it in seasons to come.

As for this week, the team has a full agenda between three separate matchups. On Tuesday night The Rock rallied for a five-set battle that they ultimately lost to Mercyhurst University.

Their lone win for the season came against Mercyhurst the first time they played. However, this time Slippery Rock couldn’t hold on to the lead in the final set.

Next on the schedule The Rock will travel to rival University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown Friday at 7 p.m. Establishing a game plan for the future of the volleyball program in years to come remains highly important.

The upcoming weekend will finish off the trio of games as the team has their annual Dig for the Cure event at home this Saturday at 2 p.m. vs Kutztown University. Donations for breast cancer awareness will be collected and all online donations made before then will be automatically entered to win a Rock-themed volleyball gear set.

Money, check or credit card payments collected throughout the day will go directly to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC). In addition to regular donations, there will be a bake sale, 50/50 raffle, T-shirt sale, serving contest and raffle gift baskets. Those currently battling breast cancer or in remission are welcome to join the team for an honorary announcement on the court.

November will finish out the season for the volleyball team. The team has a Make-A-Wish game at home against Clarion on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. The following day, Nov. 6 will be senior recognition day at 1 p.m. The team will celebrate Lauren Weber, Cacey Cook, Lauren Crytzer and Tiara Teague on their career before facing Indiana University of Pennsylvania .