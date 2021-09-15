Women’s soccer lights up scoreboard in win against Clarion

The Rock continued their success with a 7-0 victory against Clarion University on Wednesday. Since 2003, Slippery Rock has dominated the matchup with a record of 23-0-2 against the Golden Eagles. This game was no different.

In the first half alone, The Rock registered 15 shots and was dominate in all facets of the game. The first goal of the game came only 14 minutes in from Rachel Edge with an assist from Sydney Patrick. It was Edge’s third goal of the season and the 2019 PSAC West Athlete of the Year has already been a huge factor in The Rock’s success. In only 33 minutes of action, Edge took three shots and had a goal and an assist.

Jordyn Minda scored The Rock’s second goal off an assist from Kayla Swope. The trio of Edge, Minda, and Swope has proven early in the 2021 season why they were so dominate in 2019.

Going into half, The Rock held a 2-0 advantage, and it could have been much more as they made Clarion goalkeeper Alexandra Velez work in the first 45 minutes of action. Velez had seven saves in the first half, but in the second half, Slippery Rock would come out firing again.

Only a minute into the second half, Patrick was able to get on the board with an assist from Reegan Reeves. The goal was her first for The Rock and it came off of her only shot in the game. After Patrick’s goal, things remained fairly quiet for the next 20 minutes of play.

In the 65th minute however, Swope was able to get her first goal of the season. The goal came from an assist from Megan Sikora. Swope wasn’t done just yet, as 20 minutes later she put another goal on the board, this time from an assist from Georgia Nagucki.

The Rock scored two more goals in the final four minutes of action with one coming from Olivia Yoder and the other coming from Ashley Rea with the assist going to Edge. Out of 14 shots in the second half, the Green and White were able to put five in the back of the net. Seven shots in total were on target.

The Rock put up another spectacular performance to improve to 2-0-1(1-0) and had nine players record a point in the game. Swope put up five points to lead the team and Edge put up three. The women’s soccer team returns to action Saturday against Pitt-Johnstown.