BREAKING: Slippery Rock fall sports canceled, winter sports yet to be decided

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced Wednesday morning in an online statement that all previously suspended fall sports will not be played in the spring 2021 semester, effectively canceling all seven fall sports at Slippery Rock University and across the PSAC.

The PSAC’s decision comes in the wake of the NCAA canceling all fall sports championships in Division II athletics earlier this year.

Men’s and women’s cross country and soccer, and volleyball, field hockey, and football will not have regular-seasons or conference championships during the 2020-21 season, but if six or more PSAC institutions commit to competing in any sport, the PSAC will reinstate an individual sports’ championship season.

A majority vote among the PSAC Board of Directors, the presidents of each member institution, was the determining factor in the cancellation of the fall sports schedule, but the Board chose to proceed with the intended regular seasons and conference championships for all spring sports — men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, tennis and golf, and baseball, softball, and women’s lacrosse.

There has not been a decision made on whether winter sports — wrestling, men’s and women’s basketball, indoor track & field, and swimming — will compete in previously scheduled championship seasons, but the decision is expected next week.

Individual member institutions may still participate in a countable related athletic activity (CARA) and explore competition outside of the previously mandated PSAC schedule.

This story is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.