Men’s indoor season comes to a close with a third place finish at the PSAC Championship

The Slippery Rock’s men indoor track season came to a close Saturday as they finished third behind Shippenburg, who won the title for the 10th straight season, with 171 points and East Stroudsburg with 123.5 points. The Rock’s two day total was 86 points, which was 18 points higher than fourth.

Saturday, the men started strong as four men teamed up to win the distance medley in 10:30.09. Juniors Tim Ferguson and John Marinkovic and sophomores Alex Dickson, Troy Shattuck went on to win the event by six seconds over East Stroudsburg.

In the pole vault, three men scored points for the SRU as they finished inside the top four. Junior David Duffey finished in second with a 4.45 meter clearance. Behind Duffey was freshman Dan Hyatt who also cleared 4.45 meters for third place. Then senior Dylan Colcombe finished fourth with a 4.30 meter clearance.

More points came from junior Jason Goodman, as he competed in the long jump and the first four events of the heptathlon. In the long jump, Goodman finished with a 6.81 meter leap to take seventh place. Then, in the heptathlon, he scored 2,823 points to lead the way going into Sunday.

Moving onto Sunday, Goodman showed back up in the heptathlon, winning with 4,872 points. Goodman won his first-ever PSAC title and his career-high and provisional NCCA mark with his score. Just behind Goodman was Colcombe, with 4,786 points as he also hit an NCAA provisional mark.

Junior Ryan McQuown, who finished in fourth in the heptathlon with 4,623 points, won the PSAC Champion Scholar for the second straight season. McQuown recorded the highest cumulative GPA among participating athletes, as he sits at a 4.0.

Throwing for points was freshman John Eakin as he placed fourth with his 15.58 meter shot put toss.

The track events closed out with freshman Bryan Dworek who finished sixth in the 200-meter dash in 22.27 seconds. Dworek joined up with the 4×400-meter relay team to also place sixth as junior Mitch Vleminckx and sophomores Parker Reed and Alex Dickson combined to finish in 3:25.74. The closing track points came from freshman Brendan Zerfoss, who finished the 400-meter dash in 51.06 seconds to claim eighth.

The closing field points came from freshman Taye Lynch, who leapt 13.31 meters in the triple jump to place eighth.

The indoor season has come to a close and the men will now transition into the outdoor season as they are traveling to the Coastal Carolina invite in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina March 13 and 14.