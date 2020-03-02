Rock drops makeshift home game at Westminster College

In the two programs’ first-ever meeting, the Slippery Rock University women’s lacrosse team (1-1) fell to the Lions of Georgian Court (1-4), 15-7, in New Wilmington on Sunday afternoon.

The victory was Georgian Court’s first of the new campaign. The Lions, who begin their schedule with seven non-league games against PSAC opponents, were chosen in the preseason to sit atop the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference for the fourth year in a row.

The Rock’s Katie Dlugosz, a sophomore midfielder, began the contest’s scoring with a marker assisted by fellow sophomore Molly Buettner, but GCU went on an 11-1 run to close out the frame. The scoring sequence included a disheartening ten straight Lion scores that were only interrupted when Hayley Pimentel netted a goal with 1:38 remaining. Georgian Court outshot The Rock 23-6 in the opening half.

Even with five goals in the second period, coming off the sticks of ShyAnne Toomer, Tori Penders, Sami Gentzler and Dlugosz once more, SRU was unable to scale the hole that it buried itself in in the first 30 minutes.

With a 36-19 edge, the Lions came close to doubling the Rock’s shot total. Although she made 13 saves (tied for second-most in her career), it was the fourth time in goalkeeper Haley Barrett’s career that she allowed at least 15 scores in a game. The visitors’ Arianna Quinlan and Sabrina Chandler each netted four markers.

For Slippery Rock, both Dlugosz and Gentzler picked up three points. The team combined for 35 turnovers, nine more than Georgian Court.

The Green and White will host Tiffin, another non-conference opponent, Wednesday at 4 p.m., but with the turf at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium not having been fully installed yet, the game is to be held at Grove City College.