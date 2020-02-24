Rock combine for 13 wins, 30 PSAC marks

This past Friday, the men’s and women’s indoor track team participated in the Edinboro last chance meet for one “last chance” to compete in the PSAC championships. The teams combined for a total of 13 wins and 30 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference marks being hit.

Starting off the day for The Rock was junior Ryan McQuown who won two events Friday afternoon. First in the 60-meter dash with his season-high time of 7.11 seconds and then in the pole vault, as he tied his season-high with a 4.05 meter clearance.

For the women, junior Amanda Oliver and sophomore Megan Miller both won while recording their season-high mark. Oliver finished the 60-meter dash in 7.78 seconds and Miller finished the 60-meter hurdles in 9.50 seconds.

Oliver and Miller both led the way as senior Emily Horstman finished behind Oliver with a time of 7.79 seconds. Sophomore Kendra Benton finished third, behind Miller, with a time of 9.56 seconds.

The teams combined to have nine athletes hit the PSAC mark ahead of next weekend’s PSAC Championships.

For the men juniors, Jason Goodman and Brennan McTighe joined senior Kyle Edgar to push ahead and record a PSAC mark. Edgar finished fourth in the 60-meter dash with his season-high time of 7.20 seconds. Goodman won the high jump with a 1.85 meter jump and with McTighe finishing second overall in the shot put with a 13.86 meter toss, this would add these three guys to the PSAC championships roster for Slippery Rock.

The women had six athletes record their first PSAC mark of the season Friday starting with sophomore Lorna Speigle, who finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.01 seconds. Just behind her was sophomore Morgan Donatelli who finished fourth with a time of 26.11 seconds. Moving on to the 800-meter dash, two more women qualified as seniors Jill Norris (2:23.19) and Bri Witherel (2:23.85) finished second and third to just make hit the PSAC mark.

The last two new qualifiers came from the field from freshman Sarah Corrie and sophomore Kyleigh Murphy. Corrie finished fifth in the weight throw with an 11.34 meter throw, punching her ticket back to Edinboro next week. Murphy leaped into the championships with her 3.15 meter clearance in the pole vault.

The rest of the PSAC marks came from members who had already recorded a PSAC mark in the season.

Back in the 200-meter dash, freshman Bryan Dworek finished behind McQuown for second with a time of 7.16 seconds. Dworek would also go on to win the long jump with a 6.86 meter leap. Junior Parker Reed was behind Dworek for third in 7.19 seconds and sophomore Jonathan Marfisi finished fifth behind Edgar in 7.22 seconds.

Closing out track events were junior Zach Wise and sophomore Brendan Zerfoss who both won their respective events. Wise won the 60-meter dash in 8.47 seconds and Zerfoss recorded a win in the 400-meter dash in 51.15 seconds.

Ending the day in the field, senior Maddy Marshall recorded the only NCAA mark of the weekend with her winning clearance of 3.60 meter in the pole vault. Marshall was followed by sophomore Olivia Sentle who finished second with a 3.30 meter clearance.

Freshman John Eakin won the shot put with his season-high 15.74 meter toss, closing out the marks and wins for the men. As for the women, sophomore Jena Reinheimer won the weight throw with her season-high 15.72 meter throw. Behind Reinheimer was senior Abby Way, finishing second with a 15.23 meter throw. Fellow senior Kati Palski finished third in the weight throw with a 13.24 throw.

The team will return back to Edinboro Saturday through Sunday for the two-day PSAC Championships.