Rock indoor track records 28 PSAC marks in Youngstown

The Slippery Rock men’s and women’s indoor track teams picked up 28 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference marks Friday at the YSU College Invite in Youngstown, Ohio.

Junior sprinter/jumper Reagan Hess and senior distance runner John Marenkovic led the way for Slippery Rock with the top performances of the day. Hess recorded an NCAA provisional mark in the long jump with a 5.70-meter jump while Marenkovic recorded the best mark of the day for the men with a sixth place 4:19 mile.

The Slippery Rock women recorded 20 PSAC marks while the men recorded eight.

Junior sprinter/hurdler Amanda Oliver, Hess and senior sprinter/hurdler Emily Horstman placed 10th, 11th and 12th in the 60-meter dash with times of 7.87 and 7.88—Hess and Horstman tying.

Oliver and Horstman placed 12th and 15 in the 200-meter dash, recording times of 25.87 and 26.01, respectively.

Freshman Lorna Speigle, sophomore sprinter/hurdler Morgan Donatelli and senior sprinter/hurdler Courtney Nunley led Slippery Rock in the 400-meter dash, timing in with 59.06, 59.16 and 1:00.44, respectively.

In the 800-meter run, senior mid-distance runner Kacey Raible and sophomore distance Lexie Firment placed 11th and 17th with times of 2:18.21 and 2:21.80, respectively.

Sophomore sprinter/hurdler Megan Miller placed seventh in the 60-meter hurdle prelims with a time of 9.80. The team of Oliver, Donatelli, Horstman and Speigle placed third in the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 3:58.45.

Sophomore jumper Cecily Greggs placed 10th in the high jump with a height of 1.55 meters. Senior jumper Maddy Marshall placed 10th in the seeded pole vault with a height of 3.50 meters while sophomore pole vaulter Olivia Sentle placed seventh in the unseeded pole vault with a height of 3.37 meters.

Sophomore jumper Kaitlyn Bonczyk placed eighth in the triple jump with a distance of 10.91 meters.

Senior thrower Abby Way placed 21st in the shot put with a distance of 11.54 meters and 18th in the weight throw with a distance of 14.98 meters.

Sophomore thrower Rachel Hutchinson and sophomore thrower Jena Reinheimer placed 28th and 36th in the weight throw with distances of 14.04 meters and 13.54 meters.

Senior hurdler Kyle Edgar placed 11th in the 60-meter hurdle prelims with a time of 9.10.

In the 400-meter run, Brendan Zerfoss and Edgar placed 15th and 17th with times of 50.78 and 50.93.

The team of Zerfoss, Dylan Colcombe, Parker Reed and Edgar placed 11th in the 4×400-meter relay.

Dan Hyatt and David Duffey placed 11th and 12th in the seeded pole vault with a tied height of 4.57 meters.

Ryan McQuown and Bryan Dworek placed 12th and 13th in the long jump with distances of 6.61 and 6.55 meters.

The men’s and women’s teams will be back in action Saturday for the Edinboro Invite in Edinboro, Pa.