The Slippery Rock University men’s soccer team (3-2-1) ran away with its second-straight decision on Wednesday, defeating the Lock Haven Bald Eagles (2-5-0) by a score of 1-0.

The win in Lock Haven was the Green and White’s first road triumph in exactly 23 months. The victory also marks the first time the team has a winning record since 2015. However, even with three wins in its belt, the Rock still resides in the bottom-half of the six-team PSAC West, behind Gannon, Seton Hill, and Mercyhurst.

Coming up big for the Rock were sophomore midfielder Abdallah Bangura and junior goalkeeper Matt Hunsberger, both of which were named division athletes of the week two days before.

LHU held the contest’s advantage in shots, 12-8, but Hunsberger got in the way of all four of its shots on goal en route to his third shutout in four tries. The senior goalkeeper now sits third in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division, having a 1.07 goals against average and save percentage (.769.)

Zeroes still prominent on the scoreboard, the defense played stout in the second period, permitting only three shots.

With a few ticks over three minutes left in regulation, junior forward Sean Tinney booted a corner kick to freshman midfielder Alejandro Fernandez, who headed the ball to Bangura. Having entered the day tied for first in goals and points in the PSAC, Bangura placed the ball in the back of the net. The marker was his third in the last two games and fifth overall.

Tinney, sophomore defender Dan Schearer, and junior midfielder Cory Olix also added a shot on goal each.

The Rock will continue its four-game road trip Saturday, when it heads to Salem University for a matchup with the 1-4-1 Tigers. With a win, Slippery Rock would boast its first three-game winning streak in four seasons.